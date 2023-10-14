Winners Member Allegedly Murdered Over Manhood Theft In Nasarawa

A yet-to-be-identified member of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel was reportedly killed by a mob on Friday at Adeyi Junction in One Man Village, Nasarawa State.

Speaking on the development, some eyewitnesses recounted that the man was evangelising in the area when he was accused of stealing someone’s manhood.

They said the man was already lynched before the arrival of security men, while his killers fled the scene.

“A living faith church member was killed yesterday while preaching at One Man Village by Adeyi Junction, Nasarawa State. He was accused of collecting someone’s manhood.

“Pray they don’t accuse you or any of your people wrongly.”

When contacted by newsmen, the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

He simply said, “I am not aware, sir.”