Winners emerge in SystemSpecs’ Children’s Day essay competition

Uwakwe Johncollins Chikanyima of Sacred Heart Seminary, Rivers State, and Afolabi Adeola Joanne of Bishop Howells Memorial Grammar School, Lagos State, have emerged winners in the junior category and senior category respectively, of the 2023 SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), according to a press release.

The statement said that in the junior category, Ifelaja Elliot of Masterhills School, Ogun State and Onile Jomiloju Ayoade of Eternal Excellency College, Oyo State, won the second and third prizes, while Madu-Nwaigwe Henry of White of Pearl International School, FCT-Abuja, and Dioha Adaeze Margaret of Grundtvig International Secondary School, Anambra State, came second and third in the senior category, respectively.

It further said that Lagos State emerged as the “Winning State” among other states across Nigeria that participated in the competition, adding that this award is reserved only for the State with the highest number of public schools in the top 100. The State produced eight out of the 21 public schools that came out on top in the competition.

According to the statement, over 3,000 entries were received from children between the ages 9 and 16 from all the regions of the federation and the FCT, who shared mind-blowing technology innovations on the topic, “Making Nigerian Children Better Citizens Through the Use of Technology.”

Group Head, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, Oluwasegun Adesanya, said the company’s annual Children’s Day Essay Competition was one of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at developing indigenous technology capacity. Adesanya said: “We are amazed by the quality of essays we received from this year’s participants. The entries proffered proven technology solutions that can groom Nigerian children to be better citizens.

“We have identified the outstanding submissions and will ensure that the relevant stakeholders required to bring these ideas into fruition are carried along.” Speaking on the evaluation process, one of the judges, Prof. Babatunde Lawal, a senior lecturer at McPherson University, stated that the evaluation process was bias-free as all entries were judged without the identities of the participants and in multiple assessments stages, which led to shortlisting the winners as solely determined by the panel of judges.

“The quality of essays received is a testament that Nigerian children are exceptional, innovative, and forward-thinking in proffering solutions to national issues. It further reveals that many Nigerian children are technologically aware and should be encouraged to explore new inventions to be at par with their counterparts around the globe. I commend SystemSpecs for this amazing initiative and believe its outcome will be adopted in policies and national decision-making,” Prof. Lawal said.