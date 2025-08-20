Winners Emerge In PalmPay & Glo Campaign

PalmPay, a leading digital banking platform, in partnership with Nigeria’s telecom giant, Glo, has announced a growing list of winners in its ongoing “PalmPay & Glo Recharge” campaign.

The promotion, which began on June 19, 2025, and is set to conclude on August 23, has already rewarded numerous loyal customers with prizes ranging from Oraimo Earbuds to Infinix Hot 40i smartphones.

To date, the weekly campaign has produced 20 fortunate winners.

Among them are Michael Emmanuel and Perpetual Amos from Lagos, and Semiu Adekunle Abegunde, all of whom won an Infinix Hot 40i, while Josiah Oluwasegun Adewale won a pair of Oraimo Earbuds.

One elated winner, Michael Emmanuel from Lagos, shared his experience, stating: “I am so excited! I didn’t even expect it. I received a call while I was sleeping, informing me that I’d won, and I went live immediately to confirm it was real.

I’ve been using PalmPay for about two years now, and winning this is such a great feeling. I’ll keep using PalmPay, and I encourage everyone to recharge their Glo line on the app; you could win too.”

With the campaign now in its final week, winners continue to be revealed every Friday during a live raffle draw broadcast across PalmPay’s social media channels.

Participants still have a chance to win incredible prizes, including an iPhone 15 Pro, an Infinix Hot 40, and other rewards.

Additionally, users enjoy up to 6% cashback on every purchase of Glo airtime or data made through the PalmPay app. New Glo data subscribers who have not signed up for a plan in the past 90 days will also receive a 100% bonus on their recharge for the duration of the promo.

Participation is simple: users need to download the PalmPay app, link their Glo number, and purchase airtime or data, with each transaction increasing their chance to win in the upcoming live draws.