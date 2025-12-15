Winners Emerge In Heirs Insurance Inaugural Retirement Dream Competition

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has announced the winners of its inaugural Retirement Dream Competition, a nationwide initiative launched to empower retired and soonto-retire Nigerians to realise their long-held aspirations.

A statement by the insurer said the competition, introduced in August 2025 with a total prize pool of ₦5 million, invited senior citizens aged 50 to 75 to submit a one-minute video describing their retirement dream and how the grant would help make it a reality.

After a thorough review process, Mr. Kayode Kolade, a 51-year-old former public servant from Rivers State, emerged as the overall winner, receiving a ₦2.5 million cash grant, Ms. Rakiya Idris, a 64-year-old retiree from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), came in second, winning ₦1.5 million, while Mr. Sodeke Olusola, aged 60, from Lagos State, finished as the third-place winner, receiving ₦1 million.

The inaugural edition received hundreds of entries, with high participation extending beyond major cities into rural communities across the country, reflecting the deep relevance of retirement planning to Nigerians everywhere. Speaking on the initiative, Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, applauded the participants for their creativity, resilience, and optimism.