Winners Emerge In Coronation Insurance’s ‘Insure & Win’ Promo

Share

Coronation Insurance Plc has unveiled the winners of the first phase of its ‘Insure & Win’ Promo following a live raffle draw held at its corporate head office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Designed to reward customer loyalty and increase awareness about insurance in Nigeria, the promo features prizes worth N30 million across various draws, including the grand finale.

During the first-phase raffle draw, winners emerged from the pool of participants, marking an exciting milestone in the ‘Insure & Win’ Promo.

The campaign continues to emphasize customer appreciation and highlights the transformative impact of insurance in securing the future of Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Insurance Plc, Olamide Olajolo, highlighted the objectives behind the campaign.

“The ‘Insure & Win’ Promo is our way of appreciating our loyal customers while reinforcing the importance of insurance in Nigeria,” Olajolo remarked.

He also pointed to the broader challenge of low insurance penetration in Nigeria and Africa, adding, “through this campaign, which launched in October and has now been extended into the new year, we aim to further drive public awareness and encourage the adoption of insurance products.”

Olajolo underscored the success of the Bancassurance partnership with Access Bank, which has democratised access to insurance for a broader demographic.

He said: “Our strategic collaboration with Access Bank has made it easier for individuals and businesses to obtain insurance coverage, enabling us to reach more Nigerians with products tailored to their unique needs.”

Adebowale Adesona, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Life Assurance, highlighted the campaign’s focus on comprehensive protection and customer satisfaction.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to delivering value through innovative solutions. It is not just about winning prizes but also about ensuring our customers have access to the protection they need to secure their futures,” he remarked.

One of the winners, Ejoke Joseph, who won a bedside refrigerator, shared his excitement. “I’m thrilled to be one of the winners in this promo! Beyond the prize, it’s reassuring to know my insurance needs are well-catered for by Coronation Insurance.

This is a great way to encourage people to see the value in protecting what matters most,” Joseph said.

Share

Please follow and like us: