Winners Emerge In Conoil Valentine Bonanza

Excitement is building for customers of Conoil Plc as the first set of winners in the company’s Valentine Bonanza have been rewarded. The promotion, which kicked off on February 14, continues to spread smiles across participating retail outlets.

The first raffle draw, held on February 21, saw lucky customers win N10,000 worth of free petrol each. The exercise was conducted openly with members of the media in attendance to ensure transparency. The promotion is still ongoing, and more customers are encouraged to participate as they just might be the next lucky winners.

Speaking on the promotion, a representative of Conoil Management said the initiative was designed to appreciate loyal customers for their continued patronage.

“Our customers have responded impressively to the bonanza, with strong participation recorded across our stations,” the representative stated.

The second and final round of the promotion is now underway. Customers who purchase a minimum of 10 litres of petrol at any participating Conoil station still stand a chance to win in the grand finale raffle draw.

February 28 at 12 noon is scheduled for the final draw to take place. Motorists in Lagos and Ogun states are encouraged to visit participating Conoil outlets to obtain their tickets and be part of the final draw as the Valentine celebration concludes.