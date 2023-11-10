Winners Emerge In Artsforchange Talent Competition

Two artists, Miracle Taku- mo and Sime Patrick, have emerged joint winners in the second edition of the Arts- ForChange competition tagged ‘ Nigeria of my dreams’. Announcing the winners in Lagos on Wednesday at the grand finale of the competition, former commissioner for Arts and Tourism, Steve Ayorinde said the panel of judges ensured that the artists actually produced the works they presented for the competition, otherwise they would have been disqualified.

Also, Imole Oyebamidele and Ibitoye Emmanuel emerged the first and second runners up, respectively. Abolore Shobayo, a member of the panel of judges, explained that all the artworks were good,adding that three criteria were used in arriving at the winner. He listed the criteria as a good interpretation of the concept, creativity, and quality of artistic expression.

The facilitator of Arts for Change competition, Loye Amzat, said the competition is getting better from the maiden edition, which was held at Freedom Park last year with a price tag of 500,000. He, however, thanked Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), First Bank, GoBet247 and other sponsors who partnered with the project to identify and reward creativity among the youths He said; “ Arts for Change competition was conceived to identify and reward talents among our youths.

Last year, the theme was Nigeria, Stronger Together. Over 300 artists competed last year during the maiden edition. This year is more robust with the theme: “Nigeria of my dreams.” Duke Asidionye, an art promoter, spoke on the need for the youths to look beyond the politicians by ensuring that they fix the country through innovations.