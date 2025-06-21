Winners Emerge In 2025 Science Technology Essay Competition

Share

Winners emerged from the 2025 National Engineering Science and Technology Essay Competition (NESTEC) 5.0 Award Ceremony with Mr Peter Ameh of Obafemi Awolowo University in the lead with 76.33 per cent.

Miss Mbanwusi Odirachukwunma from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, came second with an aggregate score of 76 per cent while Mr Eka Michael, Akwa Ibom State University, came third scoring 74.33 per cent.

The winners emerged out of nine finalists, who took their presentations at the virtual award ceremony that was held recently.

Participants were drawn from across tertiary institutions in the nation from several students who submitted papers online.

The three winners went away with cash rewards of N500,000; N300,000 and N200,000 each for the first, second and third positions respectively.

The programme was organised by the Blue Apple Educational Foundation (BAEF) in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Nigeria Section.

BAEF is a group focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation (STEI) in Nigeria.

BAEF President, Mr Michael Akan, during the presentation of the cash prizes explained the strict transparent selection process that led to the emergence of the nine finalists.

He said several papers were disqualified by assessors leaving only nine finalists.

Earlier, while making his opening speech, Akan explained the vision of the competition including, unlocking and nurturing young innovators in engineering and technology, promoting research and expanding global opportunities for talents.

He explained successes recorded through BAEF including STEI Journals publications and mentorship to guide the next generation of STEI leaders.

“Today, we celebrate not just a competition, but a movement.

“I commend the assessors committee for their rigorous evaluation and the paper supervisors for their invaluable guidance.

“To our past finalists-now NESTEC Ambassadors-your success stories inspire us to keep pushing boundaries,” he said.

He thanked participants, partners, board members and other stakeholders for their continued collaboration.

Akan said the first three award ceremonies held physically in Lagos, with the fourth and fifth holding virtually, adding that, considerations were on to make the next one physical.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr Victor Udo, explained various opportunities in science, urging participants to continue to harness them not just through essays but in practice.

He said the event to celebrate the writers was not just a competition but a movement for critical thinking that makes a global impact.

