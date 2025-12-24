Winners Emerge At Rise Superball All Youth League

The maiden edition of the Rise Superball Youth League, sponsored by Nigeria’s leading investment platform, RiseVest, ended on a high note with exciting performances and deserving champions emerging across different sports.

The volleyball final produced an entertaining contest between Abesan Junior Academy and Ikorodu Volleyball Academy.

Both teams displayed skill and determination, but after two closely fought sets, Ikorodu Volleyball Academy showed greater composure to claim the championship title.

In basketball, fans were treated to a thrilling encounter as Anjorin Basketball Club came from behind to defeat Warlords Basketball Club. Despite conceding an early lead, Anjorin bounced back strongly, turning the game around to emerge champions of the basketball event.

The futsal competition also delivered memorable moments. In the third-place match, Beyond Limit faced Dannaz Young Cedars Football Academy. Beyond Limit put up a solid performance to secure victory and win the bronze medal.