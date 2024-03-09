Winners Emerge at MTN’s Best of the Street Finale

The second edition of the MTN Best of the Streets music competition came to a thrilling end recently, at the MTN headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos where the grand prize of 50 million naira was officially presented to the winner of the competition, rapper Ikiedemhe David ‘Speckinging’. The prize presentation ceremony was graced by music icon, D’banj, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Mumini and other top executives.

The competition, which drew over 1000 entries during the audition phase, featured more than 500 talented contestants, each displaying their remarkable skills and determination. Out of the pool of entries, 20 were shortlisted, and the top 10 were selected based on unique voting codes. Reflecting on his triumph, Ikiedemhe David expressed his joy, stating, “I am thrilled to emerge as the winner of this competition.

I wasn’t sure of my chances, considering the incredible talents on display, but I held onto faith in my abilities. I extend my heartfelt grati- tude to MTN for providing a platform that nurtures talents like mine. This win reaffirms my belief that a career in music holds great promise for me.” MTN Nigeria’s Chief Digital Services Officer, Aisha Mumini, expressed delight over the competition’s success, stating; “We embarked on a mission to discover and nurture Nigeria’s future musical talents from the grassroots.

MTN’s commitment to providing a learning platform and empowering dreams underscores our dedication to fostering local talent.” David Ikedihme joins the league of MTN Best of the Street beneficiaries to take the music industry by the reins. The singer/rap artiste walks away with a cash award of N10m, a brand-new car, the opportunity to produce a music video and an EP deal. His win is a testament to his exceptional talent. He is poised to make a significant impact on the industry with the support of this win.