Winners emerge as 18th Ademiluyi tennis ends at Country Club

The 18th Dr. Prince Joseph Ademiluyi Tennis Clinic and Tournament came to a colourful end at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja at the weekend with winners emerging in seven categories. Tesese Ahinjer won the red ball final at the expense of Zara Adegoe while Korede Ogubnkolade emerged winner in the orange ball category, Semilore Majekodunmi and Duro Adewunmi took the girl’s and boy’s under 14 titles by beating Simi Adewunmi and Fawaz Sulaiman respectively while Terten Ahinjer defeated Blake Akpan to rule the boy’s under 16 class. Bisola Odukoya and Adesewa Olaniyan were the queens of the under-12 and under-14 categories as they outplayed Simi Adewunmi and Su’unter Ahinjer.

14 others up-and-coming talents were recognized for their promising showings, The champions, who were rewarded with plaques, medals, and certificates are due for a two-week training camp as part of rewards for their outstanding displays by cosponsor, Human Manager.

The camp, which is scheduled to run from August 1-15 will hold at Surulere and Ikeja. In his address, chairman of the day, Barr. Olakunle Agbebi lauded the Ademiluyi family for helping to promote and develop tennis which he noted is one of the most lucrative sports. Agbebi who is also the current chairman of Yoruba Tennis Club declared that Nigeria can be a top tennisplaying nation if adequate attention is accorded to the sport.