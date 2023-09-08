Winner Of Abeokuta 10km Race To Get $5,000 Prize

The organisers of the Abeokuta 10-kilometer race on Friday announced a $5,000 grand prize for the winner of the race.

The race which is sponsored by Lotus Bank is organised in commemoration of the 80th birthday of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

The organisers also announced $3,000 and $1,000 prizes for the first and second runner-ups.

The Technical Director of the race, Dr. Yusuf Alli disclosed this to journalists at a press conference in Abeokuta on Friday.

Alli said the organisers have concluded arrangements towards hosting a successful race on Saturday.

Alli, a three-time Olympian said part of the measures to checkmate cheating during the race included the deployment of 60 technical officials to a strategic location for the race.

The 10-kilometre Abeokuta race technical director announced that the race would be flagged off at Iyana Oloke at 8 a.m. by Governor Dapo Abiodun and the President, of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN.

Alli commended the renewed vigour of former Sports Commissioner in Ogun state, Chief Bukola Olopade for staging long-distance races in the country which he said was in accordance with international standards.

The Project Manager, Seyi Johnson explained that the race was put together to mark the 80th birthday of the Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

He said the first elite runner to reach the finish line would get $5,000, $3,000 would go to the 2nd placed athlete, and the third-placed elite athlete would get $1,000.

He said the sum of one million Naira would be given to any Nigerian athlete who gets to the finishing line first, while the second and third-placed teams would go home with N750,000 and N500,000 naira respectively.

Olopade in a remark explained that the idea of prize money for Nigerian athletes was to encourage more participation of local athletes in the race.