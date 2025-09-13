Wingless Eagles Swimming In Anomalies (1)

That the Super Eagles are the biggest sports brand in the Nigeria is not in contention. The reality in recent times is the results being posted by the team over time which cannot be compared to the emotional commitment many Nigerians invested in the team. On a number of times, the Super Eagles will raise the hope of teeming fans only to dash it when it matters most.

Three years ago, Nigerians were subjected to the traumatic experience of watching the FIFA World Cup finals without the Super Eagles. Somehow, the Black Stars of Ghana denied Nigeria a chance to feature at the Mundial after posting a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium, Abuja. It was a massive blow as the ouster affected businesses, professional aspirations and many other things in Nigeria.

It was expected that the failure of Nigeria to feature at the 2022 World Cup finals should be enough motivation for the players, coaching crew and the Nigeria Football Federation to double efforts towards grabbing a qualification ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup billed to take place in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Again, the forthcoming Mundial is an expanded version of the competition with 48 teams expected to take part for the first time. A total of nine groups were drawn in the Confederation of Africa Football fixtures with six teams in each group expected to produce a sole qualifier for the competition while another playoff slot is expected to come from the continent with a stretch of games to earn the ticket. And so, Africa will parade a total of 10 teams at the forthcoming World Cup.

The Super Eagles were tipped to easily pick a ticket in a group of six comprising Benin Republic, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Rwanda and South Africa. The team however shocked many fans of the game in Nigeria after failing to win any match in the first four games. Three were drawn while one was lost against Benin. Nigeria drew against South Africa, Lesotho and Zimbabwe at home at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Four more matches played saw the Eagles winning two games and recording draws in two others. Five draws in eight games cost Nigeria 10 points while the Benin defeat made it 13 points lost as Nigeria is now on 11 points out of possible 24. This is a poor run with the array of stars in the Nigerian team.

In this same CAF qualifying series, Tunisia are on 22 points, Morocco on 21, Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire on 20 points just as Cape Verde and Ghana are on 19 points respectively as leading teams in their groups. Senegal are also on 18 points while South Africa are on 17 points in Group C where the Super Eagles are currently third on the ladder.

Many people have been asking how Nigeria found itself in this position and obviously the answer is a combination of many factors. Ineptitude and lack of vision on the part of the NFF chieftains. The body till date is owing the players a backlog of bonuses and this is not good enough because they need to be motivated. Again, why the NFF did not challenge the decision of CAF to allow Lesotho and Zimbabwe play their home games in South Africa beats my imagination. It is crazy! The commitment of the players is another issue entirely. The Eagles stars over time have failed to perform up to the expected level in the colours of the country. The cheap way the players lost concentration to draw 1-1 with Zimbabwe was enough indication.

In the crunch match against Bafana Bafana on Tuesday, Eagles again failed to lift their game to get the win expected in the encounter. It was a shame. The only goal scored by the team would have been disallowed if there was VAR in use. Calvin Bassey did well and due respect to him to have rescued a point in a game the South Africans were jittery and were there for the taking but the Eagles failed to take their chances.

In the match against Rwanda in Uyo, Nigeria struggled and were lucky to win 1-0 in a game Eagles hitman Victor Osimhen was injured. His absence was massively felt in the game against South Africa and this means Coach Eric Chelle is yet to figure out a winning strategy for this team. The Eagles have not been scoring goals under him and a good team should be able to score even with or without its top striker.

So many things are absolutely wrong. Nigeria is big enough to consistently pick the World Cup ticket with ease in every edition if all those involved work very hard to achieve this. Now, fans are still talking about picking a ticket even now with two games left. It’s tough.

…to be continued next week.