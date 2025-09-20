Wingless Eagles Not Super, Swimming In Anomalies (2)

Originally, the senior national team of Nigeria was named the Green Eagles, obviously from the main colour in the national flag which is green. As at the time Nigeria won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, the national team was still Green Eagles until after the exploits of the team at the Maroc ’88 where Nigeria won silver after very impressive performances by the team.

The then Vice President, Augustus Aikhomu, was happy about the final match even though Nigeria lost due to a controversial penalty goal. Aikhomu described the disallowed goal scored by Henry Nwosu as a super goal and also declared that the entire team was super. Today, the senior national team is not performing up to the level that earned it the super tag.

As a continuation to last week’s piece, it is important to look at how the country got to this level and also the way forward. The anomalies are so much such that the technical department of the NFF was not aware of the composition of the Super Eagles list for the last set of games against Rwanda and South Africa.

No one is sure of who Eric Chelle reports to, whether it is the technical department or the board of the federation. One bad aspect of sports administration in the country is the fact that there is no policy template to administer any sport or any of the national teams.

Different administrators react differently to various issues and the lack of continuity in the process also transmits to the team itself as the Super Eagles had three different coaches for the eight matches played so far in the 2026 World Cup qualifying series. The conveyor belt for the production of talents is the age-grade teams and, sadly, the U-17 and U-20 teams are not doing good at the moment.

This is part of the problems being faced by the current Eagles fold as there are no efforts to get the young ones to challenge the Eagles and put them on their toes to perform better. The ascendancy of players like Celestine Babayaro, Nwankwo Kanu, Ifeanyi Udeze, Wilson Oruma, Mobi Oparaku, Karibe Ojigwe, Victor Ikpeba and Victor Osimhen is still fresh in the hearts of many followers of the game, but sadly there is nothing like that in recent times.

The domestic league that should also produce a few talents to blend with the foreign-based pros and the agegrade players coming up is not well-monitored to get the best to play in the CHAN competition or to break into the Super Eagles. It will not be a bad idea to believe in a Nigerian coach and be patient with him to get it right. The so-called sponsors of the NFF must do more to provide funds for the football body to motivate the Eagles to achieve much more for Nigeria.

Former Eagles skippers, Sunday Oliseh and Mikel Obi, in separate interviews called for the overhaul of the NFF if Nigeria fails to qualify for the Mundial, but it is almost certain that Nigeria will miss out and no one can fire the federation except the board members can resign honourably.

There was also the view of former striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni who said the strikers do not have enough service upfront from the middle. My position is that if the confirmation of a back-to-back absence happens next month, the chieftains of the federation should take a bow but it will not happen.

The current situation now is the indiscipline and poor commitment at all levels which was also highlighted by the Guild of Sports Editors during the week in which the ineptitude of the NFF was laid bear with recent occurrences. Ordinarily, the talents are there, hence, with their personal intentional efforts and that of the administrators, no team can stop Nigeria on the continent.

A short-term measure should be arranged to ensure the next AFCON coming up in December is won just as the NFF should also think about a long-term measure of raising a very solid team for the 2030 World Cup qualifiers and finals. The three points deduction being awaited is no longer certain and it is better to just forget the ongoing 2026 race because the chances of a berth is also zero.

The lesson to be leant is to take all games seriously from the very first fixture. Football-loving Nigerians are aggrieved with a potential back-to back absence of the Eagles at the World Cup. This must be decisively addressed to avert a situation in which, football that many treasure go down the drain with no bragging rights for Eagles’ fans on the continent and even beyond.