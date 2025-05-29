Windstorm: Power Disruption Looms As 330kV Transmission Towers Collapse In Kebbi

Share

Two critical 330kV transmission towers on the Kainji–Birnin Kebbi power line collapsed on Wednesday night after a powerful windstorm swept through Galadima Village in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State, sparking renewed concerns over the resilience of Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

The incident, which occurred during intense thunderstorms that also damaged several properties, has led to fears of prolonged power outages in Kebbi and surrounding states.

Speaking to our correspondent, a local resident, Malam Umar Galadima, blamed the collapse on the aging condition of the towers.

“These materials are not strong enough to withstand this kind of wind. We need to introduce modern ways of transmitting electricity. To be precise, all these electrical towers are outdated. They need to be replaced, they’ve outlived their time,” he lamented.

Expressing widespread frustration in the community, Malam Umar added:

“This is really bad for us. How long are we going to wait? This situation is becoming unbearable.”

The affected transmission towers are a vital part of the high-voltage network that links the Kainji Hydropower Plant to the Birnin Kebbi Substation, a major node in the national power grid.

The collapse is expected to cause significant disruption to electricity supply in Kebbi State and possibly beyond, affecting homes, businesses, and essential services.

As of the time of publishing this report, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has not issued an official statement regarding the incident, response measures, or estimated repair timelines.

The incident has reignited calls for the modernization of Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure, which experts say is overdue for upgrades. With increasing instances of weather-induced damage and rising energy demands, stakeholders warn that without urgent investment, more failures may occur.

