Windstorm Kills One, Injures 7, Destroys Over 100 Houses In Nasarawa Community

Tragedy struck Agbashi community in Ekye Local Council Development Area in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Tuesday as windstorm killed one person, injured seven others and leaving over 100 houses destroyed. Acting chairman of Agbashi Development Association (ADA), Anthony Oshinyeka, confirmed the development to journalists yesterday.

He disclosed that one life was lost and seven others severely injured in the incident with over one hundred residential houses destroyed, including the Agbashi Central mosque, part of Pilot Primary School, Agbashi and several other public infrastructure. Oshinyeka named Bassa settlement in Iponu as villages worse hit by the Tuesday Windstorm, adding that many homes at the outskirt of Agbashi were also affected. While describing the development as unfortunate, Oshinyeka called for urgent government intervention from spirited individuals, to cushion the devastating effect on the distressed people.