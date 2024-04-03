Windstorm Kill One, Injures Seven, Destroys Over Hundred Houses In Nasarawa Community

Tragedy struck in Agbashi community, Ekye Local Council Development Area of Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Tuesday as heavy windstorm kill one person, injured seven others and destroyed over hundred houses.

The Acting Chairman of Agbashi Development Association (ADA), Anthony Oshinyeka who confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday, said the incident occured on Tuesday evening.

He added that one life was lost and seven others were severally injured in the incident with over one hundred residential houses destroyed including the Agbashi Central mosque, part of Pilot Primary School and several other public infrastructure.

Oshinyeka named Bassa settlement in Iponu as villages worse hit by the Tuesday Windstorm and many other homes at the outskirt of Agbashi were also touched.

While describing the development as unfortunate, Mr. Anthony Oshinyeka called for urgent government intervention and from spirited individuals, to cushion the devastating effect on the distressed people.

He therefore, appealed for immediate relief materials such as food and medical aids for injured ones currently receiving treatment in the hospital.