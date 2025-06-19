Windstorm Destroys Over 50 Houses In C’River Community

Share

A devastating windstorm has left many inhabitants of Njegbeje Village in Igodor Community in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State homeless, after destroying over 50 houses in the area.

The windstorm, which preceded a heavy downpour on Sunday night, also destroyed property valued at billions of naira.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogoja council boss, Chief Christopher Agbeh, visited the affected area yesterday to assess the extent of damage caused by the disaster.

Speaking with newsmen after his visit, Agbeh described the incident as a “monumental and natural disaster”. The council chairman put the cost of the damage at billions of naira and called for immediate government intervention to alleviate the plight of the affected persons.

“This is a tragic situation that requires swift action from both the state and Federal Governments. “This windstorm is likened to a mini-tsunami by locals. It destroyed residential buildings, farmlands, economic trees, and also disrupted the lives and livelihood of the people.

“The present administration is responsive and compassionate, and I will ensure that relief materials and support for the rebuilding of homes are provided promptly,” Agbeh said.

The Village Head, Chief Matthew Egbor, decried the severe impact of the disaster, describing it as the worst natural disaster in the history of Njegbeje.

According to him, “this disaster took us completely by surprise. Homes, farms, and our economic trees were all swept away. “Many of us are now sleeping on bare grounds in makeshift shelters. Starvation and homelessness are setting in,” Egbor said.

He, therefore, appealed to all relevant government bodies and humanitarian organisations to come to the aid of the village at this crucial period of its existence. The council boss said that the community was in dire need of food, shelter, and medical assistance.

