Windfall For Nigeria As Oil Price Surges Above 2024 Budget Benchmark

Nigeria will witness huge inflow of revenues from the sale of crude oil if the current high oil price continues. The price of Brent crude yesterday surged 4% to $80.52 per barrel. This is above Nigeria’s 2024 budget benchmark price of $77.96 per barrel. Brent futures price skyrocketed by 4%, to trade at $80.52 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 4.1%, to hit $74.99 per barrel.

The price surge was attributed to the U.S. and Britain’s announcement of airstrikes against Yemeni Houthi rebels around the Red Sea. High crude oil prices could increase the nation’s revenues which the government dearly needs and can use to meet its obligations. over 200% since the removal of fuel subsidy in 2023.

It also will increase foreign receipts for the Federal government which it can use to make the falling naira to appreciate. Findings showed that the naira has lost almost 100% on the official market since the unification of the foreign exchange market from N461/$ in June to about N874/$.

However, high oil prices also could increase fuel pump prices, since the country has deregulated the downstream sector as President Bola Tinubu said during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 that ‘fuel subsidy was gone.’

President Bola Ahmed, while presenting the 2024 budget proposal of N27.5trn before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, put the 2024 budget assumption for fuel price at $77.96 per barrel on daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day and the naira at N750/$1.

He said, “Distinguished members of the National Assembly, the revised 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) sets out the parameters for the 2024 Budget. “After a careful review of developments in the world oil market and domestic conditions, we have adopted a conservative oil price benchmark of 77.96 US Dollars per barrel and daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day.

We have also adopted a Naira to US Dollar exchange rate of 750 naira per US Dollar for 2024.” The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) recently said the projections on crude oil production and price benchmark of $77.96 for the 2024 budget, were realistic and realisable.

Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, spoke during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Finance at the National Assembly, Abuja. Kyari, according to a recent statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr Olufemi O. Soneye opined that it was unlikely for market prices to drop to $70 per barrel in the market, but said prices could oscillate.