WINB Africa Education: Women urged to participate in nation building

Nigerian women have been charged not to get intimidated and discouraged but tenaciously participate in political activities and nation-building.

The charge was given by participants at the second Education First Series (EFS) workshop organised by the Women in Nation Building, WINB Africa, held in Lagos.

Speaking on the topic titled ‘Celebrating A Nation Builder’s Legacies’, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Kwara State on Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), said active participation of women in politics and governance would help secure visibilities for female politicians.

She added that as decision-makers, they would not only be able to draw attention to issues affecting them but put in place policies that will favour the women folks.

The special adviser expressed optimism that women’s active engagement in political activities would help them develop and express their opinion in society as well as be able to take part in making decisions that affect their lives.

She said: “Women’s active participation in politics, especially at the local level will promote inclusive representatives of leadership, promote women in leadership and decision-making at all levels.”

Speaking on the challenges faced by women who are already in politics, Ibrahim encouraged them to always be strong-minded and developed well-formed minds to avoid being discouraged due to intimidation by men in society.

“The place of financial power and education cannot be overemphasized. While knowledge is the primary ingredient, economic power is the catalyst for women’s development and empowerment, women must constantly seek more knowledge and know whom we are.”