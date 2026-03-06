WIN3: WISCAR Graduates Senior Women Leaders From Mentoring Programme

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) has graduated 11 senior management professionals from its flagship WIN 3 Mentoring Programme, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating women’s representation in executive leadership across corporate Nigeria.

A statement by the body described WIN 3 programme as the highest tier of WISCAR’s WIN-withWISCAR mentoring framework and is designed specifically for accomplished professionals preparing for C-Suite and Executive Management roles.

Delivered virtually over a threemonth period, the programme provides structured mentoring, leadership development, and strategic exposure tailored to the transition from senior management to enterprise-level leadership.

The graduating cohort comprised high-potential women drawn from diverse sectors including finance, professional services, technology, and telecommunications.

Throughout the programme, participants engaged with experienced board-level mentors, leadership simulations, peer learning sessions, and focused development modules aimed at strengthening executive presence, strategic thinking, and influence.

The graduation event itself reflected WISCAR’s emphasis on community, learning, and intergenerational leadership exchange. The programme opened with an icebreaker session where participants introduced themselves and shared words that captured their experience of WISCAR, setting the tone for a reflective and engaging gathering.

This was followed by opening remarks by Mrs. Funke Amobi, a member of the WISCAR Advisory Board and Executive Director, Operations at Stanbic IBTC Bank. In her opening remarks she encouraged the mentees to uphold the WISCAR culture of excellence and community.

She also acknowledged the support and pivotal role everyone within the WISCAR ecosystem plays to ensure that every mentoring cycle is a success. The event also featured a dynamic speed-mentoring session, where everyone rotated across the room to engage with senior mentors from different industries, gaining practical advice and career insights.

Interactive conversations between mentors and mentees also explored how leadership is evolving in today’s workplace, particularly the perspectives of younger professionals around hybrid work models, flexibility, and the desire for more collaborative and less rigid organisational environments.

Speaking at the event, Founder of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, reflected on the purpose behind the organisation’s mentoring model and the impact it continues to create.