Wimbledon: Third Seed Pegula Knocked Out; Sinner Cruises

American third seed, Jessica Pegula said her first-round Wimbledon exit was her “worst result of the year”, while Chinese fifth seed Zheng Qinwen is also out after a grass-court lesson from doubles champion Katerina Siniakova.

Pegula became the highest seed to fall at the tournament so far when she was beaten 6-2 6-3 by Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto, ranked 113 places below her at 116 in the world.

The 31-year-old had heavy strapping on her right knee but said that did not bother her as she was dismantled in just 58 minutes on Court Two.

Less than three hours later, she was followed out of the door by Olympic champion Zheng, who lost 7-5 4-6 6-1 to Siniakova, who is ranked 81st in singles but is the world’s leading doubles player.

Meanwhile, world number one Jannik Sinner cruised into the second round at Wimbledon with a dominant straight-set win over fellow Italian Luca Nardi.

Contesting his first Grand Slam match since losing one of the all-time great French Open finals to Carlos Alcaraz last month, the top seed lost just seven games as he dismissed 95th-ranked Nardi.