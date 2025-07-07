Wimbledon: Sabalenka Zooms Into Quarterfinals

World number one, Aryna Sabalenka, yesterday overcame a battling Elise Mertens to reach the quarter-finals and stay on course for a first Wimbledon title.

The 27-year-old, who reached the semi-finals in 2021 and 2023, won 6-4 7-6 (7-4) and will next face world number 104 Laura Siegmund for a place in the last four.

This has been a tournament in which many seeds have tumbled and Sabalenka was the only top six seed remaining in the women’s draw.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Sabalenka as she came through a tough match against British number one Emma Raducanu to set up her meeting with Mertens.

This again was perhaps tougher than expected, particularly as Sabalenka had beaten 24th seed Mertens nine times in a row prior to meeting at Wimbledon. “I am super happy with the performance. It was a battle. I was happy to get this win,” said Sabalenka.

“She is a great player and a great person. I know how smart she is and I knew she would fight until the very end. She really challenged me today.”