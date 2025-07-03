New Telegraph

July 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Wimbledon: Sabalenka Puts…

Wimbledon: Sabalenka Puts Upsets Out Of Mind To Advance

World number one Aryna Sabalenka put this year’s record number of Wimbledon upsets out of her mind in a hard-fought victory over Marie Bouzkova.

Eight top-10 seeds across the men’s and women’s singles draws went out across the opening two days – the most at a Grand Slam in the Open era – but Sabalenka avoided that same fate with a gritty 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win over the world number 48.

The Belarusian is aiming to add a maiden Wimbledon title to her three other Grand Slam triumphs at the US and Australian Opens.

After her win, the top seed told the Centre Court crowd: “I hope it is no upsets anymore in this tournament, if you know what I mean!”

Sabalenka, 27, has reached the final of both majors so far this year, but lost to Madison Keys at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at the French Open.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Charity Meets Sports As Bruderhilfe Hosts Clinic In Lagos
Read Next

NFF Extends Tenure Of NPFL, NNL, NLO Boards