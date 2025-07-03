Wimbledon: Sabalenka Puts Upsets Out Of Mind To Advance

World number one Aryna Sabalenka put this year’s record number of Wimbledon upsets out of her mind in a hard-fought victory over Marie Bouzkova.

Eight top-10 seeds across the men’s and women’s singles draws went out across the opening two days – the most at a Grand Slam in the Open era – but Sabalenka avoided that same fate with a gritty 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win over the world number 48.

The Belarusian is aiming to add a maiden Wimbledon title to her three other Grand Slam triumphs at the US and Australian Opens.

After her win, the top seed told the Centre Court crowd: “I hope it is no upsets anymore in this tournament, if you know what I mean!”

Sabalenka, 27, has reached the final of both majors so far this year, but lost to Madison Keys at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at the French Open.