Wimbledon: Medvedev Suffers Shock First-Round Exit

Two-time semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev took his frustration out on his racquet after he suffered a shock firstround exit at Wimbledon.

The Russian world number nine lost 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to the 64th-ranked Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi before slamming his racquets against his chair and his bag.

It is the first time Medvedev, who made the last four in the past two years, has failed to reach the second round in seven Wimbledon appearances.

It was a first ever victory over a top-10 ranked opponent for Bonzi, 29, who has matched his best Wimbledon result by reaching the second round. Medvedev said: “[It’s] tough, I mean, sad.

I felt like I didn’t play too bad. I don’t see much I could do better. “I was surprised by his level. I know that he can play well. I would be surprised if you find a match of him playing like this any other time this year.

I’m surprised he did today. But it can happen. That’s when sensations happen.” Medvedev was not the only men’s seed to fall on day one as Danish eighth seed Holger Rune lost a five-setter and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitispas retired injured.