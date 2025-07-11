Wimbledon: Anisimova Stuns Sabalenka, Meets Swiatek In Final

Amanda Anisimova dealt out more Grand Slam heartbreak to world number one Aryna Sabalenka as she set up a Wimbledon final meeting against Iga Swiatek with victory in a thrilling contest.

American Anisimova, the 13th seed, waved and blew kisses to the crowd after securing a remarkable 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory on a blazing hot day on Centre Court.

The 23-year-old saved 11 of the 14 break points she faced to seal her place in a maiden Grand Slam final, converting her fourth match point of a gruelling contest lasting two hours and 35 minutes.

“This doesn’t feel real. I was absolutely dying out there,” she said. “I don’t know how I pulled it out. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special.”

Sabalenka has twice suffered heartbreak in major finals this year – losing in Australia to Madison Keys and then in Paris to Coco Gauff.

Anisimova will now likely have to produce a similar performance if she is to win a first Grand Slam title, with Swiatek looking dominant in her 6-2 6-0 win against Belinda Bencic to reach a maiden Wimbledon final.

These two played in an epic fourth-round match at Wimbledon two years ago, with Swiatek coming back from the brink by saving two match points to win.