Wilson Calls On APC Faithful To Unite Ahead 2027 Elections

Reuben Wilson, a member of the Governing Council of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful in Bayelsa State to unite and prepare for the 2027 general elections.

Wilson emphasized the need for unity among party members so as to take over governance in the state come 2027.

According to him, the APC clearly won the last election in Bayelsa, but added that People’s Democratic Party allegedly took over governance through unconventional means, saying that with unity and preparation, the APC can successfully regain the state and maintain power at the center.

Wilson aplauded the current President’s performance, stating that he has done incredibly well, deserves the party’s support and encouraged party members to work together to deliver Bayelsa State for Tinubu in 2027.

This he said in a meeting on Monday in Yenagoa, which brought together unit coordinators, ward coordinators, constituency, senatorial, local government, leadership of the Initiative, women leaders, men, state working committee, and other groups, aimed at rallying support for the APC’s to take over the state.

Wilson challenged party members to go back to their wards and convince people to join the APC in order to secure victory for party come 2027.

He lamented a situation whereby some political leaders who were given appointments are empowering opposition members while APC members are left to suffer.

He emphasized that the time to plan and take over governance in Bayelsa is now, adding that if the party fails to act, they will miss their chance.

He said: “You cannot empower your opponent to fight against you. It is a bad political calculation that will come back to hunt you and I urge those involved to have a rethink.”

Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa APC chairman, Dennis Otiotio commended Wilson for coming up with a support group that seeks to rally support for the party, saying that Wilson alone has empowered over 1000 APC faithfuls.

Speaking through the state APC Organizing Secretary, Coronation Tokpo, Otiotio stressed the need for the party to be united and speak with one voice in order to wrestle power from the PDP come 2027.

He maintained that the APC leadership is concerned about the little divisions in the party and noted that the APC was doing all it can to resolve the differences to ensure that all the patty leaders are united ahead of the elections.

Also speaking, an APC stalwart in the state, Williams Alamene urged members to jettison their political differences and work together to take over power in 2027 adding that Bayelsa will fair better in terms of development with an APC elected governor.

The APC Senatorial Youth Leader, Donny Sigah described Wilson as a passionate and selfless leader who can deny himself to empower his followers adding that with leaders like Pastor Reuben Wilson, APC havs a chance to win the 2027 elections.

Also, the Director General of Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability PRIFGLA, Eseimokumo Frank Soko said the Initiative was formed to galvanize support for the APC in line with its slogan “Unite for Progress”;.

Soko pointed out that pastor Reuben Wilson has taken it upon himself to unite members through the initiative and the empowerment of thousands of party supporters as he believe that it is the only way the party can take over in 2027.

