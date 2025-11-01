Wilson Calls For Unity Among Bayelsa APC Stakeholders

As rumours are ground that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and his team may be welcomed into the All Progressives Congress on Monday, Chief Pastor Reuben Clifford Wilson has called on All Progressives Congress stakeholders in the state to embrace peace and be United.

Reuben Clifford Wilson, who is the founder and National Leader of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, stated that the unity will bring cooperation, which will consolidate the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chief Pastor Wilson, who made the call on Saturday in Yenagoa while addressing newsmen, emphasized the importance of unity in achieving sustainable progress and development in Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

He described Governor Diri’s decision to join the APC as a “welcome development and a victory for democracy, progress, and inclusiveness.”

Emphasizing that the party’s interest and the state’s development should be prioritized over personal interests, Chief Pastor Wilson advised Governor Diri to be a bridge-builder and promote reconciliation among party stakeholders.

He also urged the governor to convene a meeting with stakeholders and party faithful to promote inclusiveness and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood within the party.

He noted that the Initiative has mobilized its members across the South-South region to show solidarity and support for Governor Diri and his cabinet members as they join the APC.

Chief Pastor Wilson reiterated his commitment to the party’s leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation in advancing the party’s vision.

” This is not the time for division or internal wrangling. We must put the interests of our great party and our dear state above personal interests.

” The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is for all Nigerians, and we in Bayelsa must key into it fully.

” Our structure has been fully briefed and mobilized across the South-South. We are ready to stand solidly behind Governor Douye Diri as he joins the progressive family under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is a new dawn for Bayelsa State, and we will give our full support to ensure unity, progress, and the strengthening of our great party.” Chief Pastor Reuben Clifford Wilson affirmed.