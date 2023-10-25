Wilson, Antonio: Why Haaland Should Win Ballon D’Or

Premier League strikers, Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio have agreed that Erling Haaland should be the winner of next Monday, October 30 Ballon d’Or award.

The Manchester City star, is in the running for the prestigious award after his superb 2022-23 season, although Lionel Messi is expected to triumph for a record eighth time after guiding Argentina to World Cup glory last winter.

Despite the Inter Miami forward’s international success, Wilson and Antonio believe Haaland is the only rightful winner.

The Norwegian ace bagged 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions last term as City achieved a historic Treble.

Newcastle No9 Wilson told The Footballer’s Football Podcast: “What Haaland did last season can’t be overlooked.

“If you take away international football and compare statistically Haaland should win the award.

“You can’t look past Messi winning his first World Cup, that is a big contributing factor but club football wise he’s been playing in America which is very different to Haaland in the Premier League.”

Antonio concurred with his opponent, saying it would be a “scandal” if anyone other than Haaland won.

The forward for West Ham said: “I concur with Callum. I know that Messi’s World Cup victory is huge, but you can’t ignore a squad that won a treble and that included record-breaking play from Haaland.

“He deserves that Ballon d’Or if he doesn’t get it, it’s a scandal.”

Before City’s 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, Pep Guardiola stated that both Messi and his striker deserved to win the Ballon d’Or.

“I always said the Ballon d’Or should be in two sections, one for Messi and then after another one, so yes, Haaland should win,” the Catalan manager stated.

“He scored a million goals, and we won the Treble.” For Messi, this is his worst season, but it’s the finest for the other players. They both merit it.

“In all honesty, I would love for Haaland to have it as he assisted us in achieving our goals. Messi, nevertheless, took home the World.