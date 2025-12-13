Williams Uchemba Gifts Widow ₦1m

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Williams Uchemba has melted hearts online after sharing the story of a widow whose life was transformed through his act of kindness.

In a recent video posted on his social media page, Uchemba revealed that he felt divinely led to reach out to the woman, identified as Mrs Elizabeth, who has endured years of hardship following the death of her husband 15 years ago.

According to the actor, Mrs Elizabeth was allegedly forced out of her late husband’s home by his relatives shortly after his passing.

The eviction reportedly left her and her children without shelter or possessions, pushing her into a daily struggle for survival.

Uchemba explained that the widow resorted to frying and selling bean cakes, popularly known as akara, to earn a living. Despite her efforts, she reportedly made as little as ₦1,000 daily while catering for herself and three others.

Moved by her story, the actor paid a visit to her residence and offered financial support, gifting her the sum of ₦1 million. He described the gesture as a response to her long-standing prayers and a reminder that hope can still emerge after years of pain.

Sharing the emotional moment online, Uchemba wrote that although Mrs Elizabeth had been left alone to fend for herself and her children, her perseverance did not go unnoticed. He added that her story was proof that compassion and faith can bring relief even after prolonged suffering.

The video has since sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians praising the actor for his generosity and calling for greater support for widows facing similar challenges.