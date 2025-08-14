New Telegraph

Williams Gets US Open Wild Card At Age 45

Venus Williams will make her return to Grand Slam tennis at the US Open after a two-year absence, receiving a wild-card invitation yesterday to compete in singles at Flushing Meadows at age 45. The American will be the oldest entrant in singles at the tournament since Renee Richards was 47 in 1981, according to the International Tennis Federation.

Williams had already been given a wild-card entry by the US Tennis Association for next week’s mixed doubles competition. Singles matches begin in New York on Aug. 24. She is the owner of seven major singles championships — including at the US Open in 2000 and 2001 — along with another 14 in women’s doubles, all won with her younger sister, Serena, plus two in mixed doubles.

Serena retired with 23 Slam singles trophies after playing at the 2022 US Open. The older Williams last participated in a Grand Slam tournament at the 2023 US Open, losing in the first round. She hasn’t won a singles match there since 2019.

