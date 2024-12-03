Williams: Airshow‘ll Showcase Nigeria’s Giant Strides In Aviation Sector

Share

Wole Shadare T he Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria International Airshow, Mrs Bria Williams, said the planned firstever airshow by Nigeria would bring catalytic change in the country’s entire aviation ecosystem, adding that Nigeria is a key market within the industry in the continent.

Bria, who spoke to New Telegraph at the weekend on the sidelines of the Quarterly Breakfast Meeting of the Aviation Safety Round Table (ASRT), said besides the social benefits, the airshow would present an opportunity to showcase giant strides in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

According to her: “Forget the monetary benefits. We are talking about bringing people to the industry to get more aircraft; you are bringing the lessors to say we have fixed our policies, so give us more aircraft so that we can service more routes.

We are saying to the airport companies to say come help us build, come help us optimise our airport. We are talking to a whole ecosystem, we are talking to different stakeholders within the sector to come in and invest, work with us, improve what we have and take aviation in the country to the next level.”

Nigeria International Airshow is a conference set to bring together pillars in aviation and aerospace development to unlock new opportunities in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Williams said that the event would be an opportunity to attract foreign investment into Nigeria. According to her, the airshow is an opportunity for Nigeria to do something different to achieve more to maintain its status as a key market in Africa.

Williams said that the airshow, modelled after the Dubai Airshow, would bring local and international aviation stakeholders to fashion out ways to get the industry on a stronger pedestal.

“The Airshow will have aircraft displays, exhibitors – from catering services providers to aircraft manufacturers,” she said.

