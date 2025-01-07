Will The Return Of History Bring Lost Values, Societal Norms Back?

Share

Minister: What has been missing in education system for long is Nigerian history

Don: There’s need for holistic overhaul of curricula taught in the past

CURRICULUM With the pronouncement last week by Education minister to return history into primary and secondary school curricula from 2025; stakeholders hailed the decision but identified some challenges that could hinder its effective implementation

After several failed attempts to reintroduce History into the Nigerian school curriculum, the Federal Government last week took another major leap that will concretise the return of the subject into the school system.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, while announcing the directive, said it was the mandate of President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government that History should be returned into the school curriculum from 2025 for students in primary and secondary schools.

According to the Minister, History, a vital part of nation building has been missing in the Nigerian education system for a long time, and hence beginning from this year the subject will now be taught Nigerian in schools.

The returning History as school subject to the curriculum, it is believed by stakeholders, who condemned its removal some years ago, would serve as bridging gap in restoring the lost value culture and norm in Nigerian society.

Meanwhile, the problem of History, as a subject in Nigerian primary and secondary school began in 2008, when it was first removed from Nigeria’s school curriculum, and made an elective subject, like many other subjects by the nation’s curriculum planners, who merged it as part of Social Studies.

Indications were rife that the removal was supposedly taken because students were no longer subscribing for admission into History course in the universities, and colleges of education, resulting in depleting enrollment and number of would-be History teachers as well as the limited employment opportunities for history graduates.

But, to make the study of History more attractive to students and drive enrollment since History is sparsely subscribed for, some universities resorted to incorporate International Studies with History, renaming the Department as History & International Studies.

The Minister, who regretted the banning of History from being taught in primary and secondary schools by the previous administration, stated: “Let me go to basic education, the curriculum is good, but what has been missing in the education system in the past is Nigerian history.

“We now have people of 30-year-old totally disconnected from our history. It doesn’t happen in any part of the world. President Bola Tinubu has mandated that we put that back in our curriculum and that is back. “From 2025 our students in primary and secondary schools will have History as part of their studies.”

Efforts to reintroduce History into the curriculum by the immediate Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who also gave a similar directive and following the approval of the National Council on Education (NCC) as a standalone subject at the 61st Ministerial Session in September 2016, like the previous attempts also failed.

As part of the efforts, Adamu directed the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to carry out the disarticulation of History from Social Studies curriculum.

However, against the popular expectation that the reintroduction of History into the school curriculum by 2025, apparently to retune the younger generation to societal value and norm, and the people’s cultural conscience, there have been arguments in some quarters if this could be achieved given the current level of loss of values and decadence in the society.

According to them, how would the fresh attempt by the Federal Government to reintroduce History into the school curriculum change the seemingly loss of values in the society, in view of the attendant level of ethnicity and tribal inclination rippling off the country.

While some said they do not foresee how this would happen, other stakeholders are of the opinion that with time the impact of returning History to the school system would manifest positively.

However, the former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and former Secretary General, Association of Vice-Chancellor of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU), Prof Michael Faborode, in a chat with New Telegraph, described the action of the Federal Government as a “bold step and a welcome development.”

The don, who recalled how Nigerians had in the past justly criticised the removal of History from the school curriculum, challenged the nation to stop despising its history and culture by unconsciously allowing foreign invasion of our polity.

While stressing that restoring History to its pride of place in the school curriculum is a step in the right direction, and described such a move as an interesting development, Faborode explained through history he has now learnt the significance of knowing the past to shape the present and the future. He recalled:

“Though as an engineer, I ended up as President of the Ife Humanities Society. We were the first to examine the issue of brain drain as far back as 1989 in a watershed lecture delivered by Prof Akinkugbe. Faborade said Nigerian and Africa by extension, must retrace our lost heritage and culture which is key for allowing our children and ourselves to understand our historical context.

The Chairman of Lagos State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Akintoye Hassan, said this would not be the first time that discussion revolving around the return of History into the school curriculum would come up.

Therefore, he insisted that the fresh mandate that History should be returned to the school curriculum as from this year 2025 has to be taken more seriously this time, saying this has become imperative as Nigeria in the recent past has continued to witness serious challenge in terms of threat to the unity of the people as a result of political trends.

He explained that with the return of History as a subject into school curriculum and being made compulsory right from primary up to senior secondary school level, it would have an actual great impact, particularly the effects of the teaching of the subject over a long period of time.

“That is what we are looking at in terms of impact,” he noted, saying the impact of returning History to the school system would firstly bring about the beauty in our diversity.

Akintoye stated that as a function of history, no matter how diverse we are as a people, if we can view it from the point of strength, it will be better for us rather than the way it has come to be, where everything has been ethicised. He expressed the belief that with the reintroduction of History, it would make the younger generation to know better about Nigeria and Nigerians, and over time they would be able to isolate the differences across the regions and see how we could harmonise the differences to become a point of strength for us, as a people.

“And, if that is achieved, Nigeria will be a nation that is second to none, based on the richness of the country in terms of inherent natural and human resources,” he noted, saying if Nigerians can overcome the challenge of turning our diversity into a point of strength, the country will be better for it.

However, the former ViceChancellor of University of Ado-Ekiti (UNAD), now Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof Dipo Kolawole described the President’s directive on reintroduction of History to school curriculum as a commendable effort.

This is as he pointed out that once people lack a clear understanding of their history, then they lack identity and would equally lack the understanding of the essence of their culture. He vehemently condemned the removal of history from the school curriculum, describing the action as a manifestation of the somersault in the nation’s educational system.

Kolawole said: “It was an error as it was myopic. How can people fail to know their history? In the very past, pre and immediate postindependence, Nigerian students were made to study British History and European History. “Later, African History and West African History were included in the syllabus.

It is inconceivable that a rational government would remove history from the curriculum. The most advanced countries of the world in science and technology such as the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany still have history in their curriculum.

In our pretentious desire to be seen as promoting science, can we be holier than the Pope? “Some of the best brains in Nigeria, including Prof J.F AdeAjayi, Prof Sabiru Biobaku, Prof Kenneth Dike and Prof Obaro Ikime were great historians.

So, what informed the decision of seeing history as irrelevant and has to be removed from the school curriculum?” According to him, the major impact of the restoration of history into our educational syllabus is that it would reawaken the consciousness of students into their past, attune them to the present and focus them into the future.

The National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private School (NAPPS), Nigeria, Chief Yomi Otubela, commended the Federal Government’s decision to reintegrate History into the school curriculum from 2025.

He expressed the belief that the move is a step in the right direction towards restoring cultural awareness, national identity, and historical literacy among students, saying the expected impacts on the education system would bring the necessary cultural awareness and national identity.

On the impact of the policy, he noted that history education would foster a deeper understanding of our cultural heritage, traditions, and shared experiences as a nation, and added that this would invariably instill a sense of patriotism in the younger ones.

Otubela noted that it would enhance student’s critical thinking and analytical skills as learning history equips students with skills to analyse events, draw lessons from the past, and apply them to current and future challenges, as well as nurturing critical and informed citizens.

According to him, the reintroduction of history would help in promoting unity and social cohesion; and by understanding the diverse histories of Nigeria’s various ethnic groups, students can develop tolerance and empathy, thereby reducing ethnic and religious tensions in the country.

History, according to NAPPS, provides context to civic responsibilities and democratic principles, contributing to the holistic development of responsible citizenship.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), FCT, Abuja, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, recalled how in 2009 when History was removed from the school curriculum that some aggrieved stakeholders in the education sector cried out loud that it was a wrong-headed decision.

He described the decision to remove History from school curriculum as part of ill-decision in the education system, saying we should rather build on the past, and not destroy it as the foundation of the present.

According to him, it took almost a decade for the government to direct its reinstatement as an independent subject in the primary and junior secondary school curriculum in 2018, when many teachers were said to be trained and retrained. Adedimeji, who noted that it was now gratifying that the pronouncement is to be implemented, hinted that History is crucial as one cannot know where one is heading to if one doesn’t not know where one is coming from.

He said: “Since this is not the first time we would be hearing of the reinstatement of the subject, I would only urge the government to walk the talk this time around. We are all products of history and it would be counterintuitive to deny it. “It is poignant that we have realised we are at a critical juncture that the late Prof Babs Fafunwa, a former Minister of Education drew our attention to 51 years ago.

“In his acclaimed History of Education in Nigeria, he emphasised that history is to a people what memory is to the individual and that a people with no knowledge of their past would suffer from collective amnesia, groping blindly into the future without the guide post of precedence to shape their course.”

He, however, regretted that this is where we are, groping blindly into the future, saying with this ministerial intervention, we will be able to see light at the end of the tunnel in order to translate historical knowledge to ensure present development and assure a future of peace and prosperity.

To a Professor of Transport Planning & Policy at Lagos State University (LASU), Samuel Gbadebo Odewumi, the objective of the Federal Government is wellintentioned and understandable. However, he stated that the efficacy of the return would depend largely on the placement in the syllabus, even as he said:

“If History is placed as an elective to compete with a science course such as Biology or Physics, it will be dropped in favour of those subjects by Science students.”

“Again, if it is clashing with commercial subjects such as Economics and Accounting, it will not be taken by students. So, to achieve their stated objectives, the placement of History in the syllabus and time-table matters.”

The don, who pointed out that it will only be Arts students that History will serve for admission into tertiary education, insisted that the purpose is to enable children to know wherever we are coming from, as a people, as well as to know our history.

He, therefore, suggested that the content in Social Studies, Civics Education and Government that are currently general for all categories of students be increased in the system.

But, Odewumi insisted that it is how the policy is implemented in the syllabus that would determine whether it will achieve our national objectives or not.

Curiously, Prof Ademola Dasylva, a retired Professor of African and Oral Literature at University of Ibadan (UI), argued if the Minister, who gave the marching order had done enough homework before asking schools to resume the teaching of History.

According to him, as good as the policy may appear, the necessity of history in our schools is not to acknowledge incorrect content, while there is the need for a holistic overhaul of the curricula from what was taught to students in the past.

He spoke on the need to allow the History Academy to come up with the authentic history of Nigeria and Africa, among others, and to decide on what correct and relevant content should be taught to students from JSS1 to SS 3, respectively.

“History course books, or textbooks are required to be designed and developed in line with the syllabus as approved by relevant academic and professional bodies,” he stressed.

However, despite the applause that followed the Minister’s pronouncement, some education pundits said beyond the rhetoric of the reintroduction of the subject into the education system, the policy would face the challenges of lack of teachers, instructional materials and effective History syllabus in schools.

Besides, they expressed anxiety if curriculum planners would not make History an elective subject for students, as doing so would rubbish whatever intention the government might have in making the pronouncement.

To Lagos State NUT Chairman, despite the directive of the Federal Government, there are challenges to address, especially the problem of the current shortage of History teachers in the schools.

“I foresee some challenges as we already have acute shortage of teachers across all subjects in our schools, and this is more pronounced in area of who will teach this subject (history),” Akintoye stated, adding that there is therefore the need for universities and colleges of education where History is offered as course of study to open way for admission of more candidates to study History.

With this, he expressed optimism that in the next four or five years the country would have produced sufficient History teachers so as to be able to meet up with the challenges of mandating the subject. Akintoye added: “As it is now, we don’t have enough teachers to teach History as a subject.

Perhaps, the teachers teaching Government would be co-opted to teach the subject in the schools, especially at the elementary level. “But, that will be a difficult task at the higher level.

And again, there is the need for training and production of more History teachers in our higher institutions of learning; while those graduates of History hanging out there unemployed should be recruited since there is the urgent need for massive recruitment of History teachers into the system to make the Federal Government mandate work.”

Still on the challenges, Otubela stated that currently many schools lack qualified history teachers due to the removal of the subject fom the curriculum some years ago, and that reintroducing the subject would require significant investment in teacher training and capacity building.

Apart from insufficient teachers, NAPPS reiterated its willingness to work with other stakeholders to make the government‘s vision a reality, even as it highlighted other challenges that may hinder the smooth transition of the policy.

NAPPS listed these to include scarcity of textbooks, visual aids, and other teaching materials tailored to the Nigerian historical context, which on the short-run posed challenges in delivering effective lessons.

The reintroduction of History, it added, may also lead to concerns about curriculum overcrowding, especially in schools already grappling with extensive academic requirements; while implementing the change will require substantial funding for teacher training, resource development, and infrastructure, which may pose challenges for public and private schools.

In his assessment, the National President of the National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, who lauded the government’s move, also enumerated some challenges that may face the teaching of the subject in Nigerian schools.

These, to him, include outdated curriculum, as the curriculum is not been revised regularly to reflect current historical research or changing societal needs; limited resources in terms of insufficient textbooks, digital resources, and other educational infrastructure that will aid effective teaching of the subject.

Others are lack of trained teachers as the few available teachers have not received adequate training or support to effectively teach history; limited funding and inadequate infrastructure; students’ disengagement from the subject for a long time may cause them to find history boring or irrelevant;

cultural and linguistic diversity of the country could pose challenges in developing inclusive history curricula; as well as teaching sensitive or controversial historical topics which could be challenging but requiring careful handling.

In the area of assessment methods, Danjuma noted that developing effective assessment methods to measure historical knowledge, critical thinking, and analytical skills, should be put into consideration.

Giving some recommendations, NAPPS stated that there is the need for teacher training programmes; collaboration between the government and private school proprietors so as to provide intensive training for teachers to equip them with the skills needed to teach History effectively.

