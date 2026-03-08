Will State Police Solve Nigeria’s Security Crisis?

Shortly before the Federal Executive Council Meeting, on Wednesday March 4, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swore in Mr. Tunji Disu as Nigeria’s 23rd indigenous Inspector General of Police.

Moments later the new IGP went straight to the Goodluck Jonathan International Peacekeeping Conference Hall at Force Headquarters where he inaugurated an eight-man State Police Committee headed by the erudite scholar Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, Director General of the National Institute of Police Studies, Abuja.

State police is one layered policy system that IGP’s before Disu refused to touch. As a matter of fact, his immediate predecessor Dr. Kayode Egbetokun argued against it at the Senate, but it has to remain in the broad vision of the APC security agenda.

Under the wider policing reform of the All Progressive Congress, certain structures of the legal system and the Nigeria Police Act are meant to give way to a new criminal legislative system. This is what section 24, page ,19 of the APC manifesto says: ‘Begin widespread consultations to amend the (Nigerian) constitution to enable States and Local Governments employ state and Community Police to address the peculiar needs of each community.

This would mean setting boundaries for Federal, State and Community Police through new criminal justice legislation to replace the criminal code, the penal code, and the Police Act. This is repeated on page 20 of the APC 2015 manifesto.

The prposal for state police is raising significant concerns within Nigeria’s political and institutional context. One of the most frequently cited risks is the potential politicization of state police forces, in a country where states win local government elections 100 per cent.

Critics fear that the state-controlled police institutions could be used to suppress political oppression, further influence electoral process, or intimidate dissenting voices. The debate over the establishment of state police received more boost with weighted in security. As the country grapples with one of the most complex internal security environments in its post-independence history.

Persistent insurgency in the North-East, banditry across the North-West, kidnapping networks in parts of the South, and communal conflicts in several regions have placed enormous pressure on the country’s security architecture. At the center of the debate lies Nigeria’s centralized policing system under the Nigeria Police Force, which operates nationwide under the authority of the Inspector General of Police.

Established during the colonial period and retained after independence, this centralized structure was designed to preserve national cohesion and prevent regional misuse of coercive power. However, critics argue that the system has become increasingly inadequate for policing a large and diverse federation with a population exceeding 200 million people and complex security challenges.

Rationale for State Police

Supporters of state police argue that effective policing requires proximity to the communities being protected. Localized policing structures are believed to enhance intelligence gathering, strengthen public trust, and enable quicker operational responses.

Furthermore, the current centralized structure places enormous operational strain on the Nigeria Police Force.

With limited manpower relative to population size and budgetary constraint, the NPF often struggles to maintain effective presence across Nigeria’s vast territory.

Decentralization could potentially redistribute policing responsibilities across federal and state levels, allowing federal agencies to focus on national security threats such as terrorism, transnational crime, and interstate criminal networks.

Drivers of Nigeria’s security crisis

Beyond the institutional debate on policing structure, Nigeria’s security challenges are driven by broader structural factors. Weaknesses within the criminal justice system continue to limit the deterrent impact of law enforcement. Arrests are frequently followed by prolonged trials, inadequate investigations, and low conviction rates for serious offenses. Socio-economic pressures also play a role.

Youth unemployment, economic inequality, and environmental degradation in certain regions contribute to recruitment pools for criminal networks and insurgent groups.

In addition, porous borders across West Africa facilitate the proliferation of small arms and the movement of armed groups across national boundaries. These structural drivers suggest that policing reform alone—whether centralized or decentralized cannot fully address Nigeria’s security crisis.

Building on community policing model

Rather than viewing state police as a singular solution, Prof. Ogunsakin’s State Police Committee should consider adopting community policing model for the overall policing architecture in Nigeria. Community policing was launched as an official policing option in Nigeria on April 27, 2004 at Enugu State by the late Rtd. IGP Tafa Balogun, unfortunately the Nigeria Police is still largely reactive 22 years after.

Five elements drive community policing: Quality Service Delivery, Partnerships, Empowerment, Problem Solving Approach and Accountability. Policing cannot succeed without the people. According to Henry Wrobleski and Keren M. Hess, ‘’ it could be argued that the success of community policing depends on how clearly a community voices its concerns to the police and how well the police address or respond to such concerns. …’’

The father of community policing, Sir Robert Peel (1829) defined community policing as “The police are the public and the public are the police ‘’. This clearly shows that the police cannot alienate themselves from the people and vice versa. Goldstein, considered to be the father of problem-oriented policing, buttressed this.

He said, ‘’ Community policing is designed to place emphasis on one great need in policing, which is to engage the community, to emphasize the point that the job of social control essentially in our society depends upon networks other than the police, that the police can only facilitate those networks and support them…’’

It is such community and other networks facilitated by the police that can engender police-community bonding and integration.

The PCRC alone created by the police in 1984 cannot achieve this. In fact, many PCRC formators hardly engage the community. When I met Sir Etim Inyang in November 2012 in Lagos, he told me he set up PCRC because he felt it was wrong for the police to continue to alienate themselves from the people who are their masters. He said that the police were servants of the people.

The second IGP to canvass this school of thought is Mr Tunji Disu. With this understanding, there should be an entire overhauling of the police training curriculum and retraining workshops to focus more on community policing. Community policing does not translate to community police.

It is a way of thinking (philosopher) and a way of doing things, (organizational structure) to promote policecommunity partnerships and proactive problem solving. The Nigeria police is still largely reactive. Investigations are still dependent on people’s complaints whereas the police can engage the community consistently and intensively to ensure that people’s needs are the priority of the police (professionalism in community policing) and that absence of crime is the order of the day (efficiency).

The debate over state police reflects a legitimate search for solutions to Nigeria’s deteriorating security environment. The truth remains however that effective security systems rely heavily on intelligence sharing, standardized operational protocols, and integrated response mechanisms. Without these, decentralization may produce institutional fragmentation rather than improved security outcomes.

Decentralizing policing could potentially enhance intelligence gathering, improve operational responsiveness, and strengthen community engagement. Nevertheless, state police cannot be viewed as a panacea. Without strong institutional safeguards, adequate funding, and broader governance reforms, decentralization alone may simply redistribute existing challenges rather than resolve them.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of Nigeria’s security architecture will depend not merely on where policing authority resides, but on the professionalism, accountability, and institutional integrity of the systems responsible for protecting citizens. Austen is a Port Harcourt-based publisher and public affairs analyst. He also serves as the National Coordinator of the PCRC monitoring unit.