Hollywood actor and musician Will Smith has been named in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph, who alleges that the entertainer engaged in inappropriate conduct during a professional working relationship.

According to court filings, Joseph claims he first began working with Smith in December 2024 before later joining the star’s “Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour.”

He alleges that their relationship became unusually close after he was invited to contribute to Smith’s forthcoming music album.

The lawsuit further claims that Joseph’s hotel room in Las Vegas, which he says was arranged by Smith’s team, was unlawfully accessed without his consent.

READ ALSO:

Joseph alleges that personal items were disturbed and that he discovered unfamiliar belongings, including medication, in the room.

He says he reported the incident, but was instead blamed for the situation and subsequently dismissed from the tour. Another violinist reportedly replaced him, a move Joseph claims was a cover for wrongful termination.

Joseph alleges that the events caused him significant emotional distress, psychological trauma, damage to his professional reputation, and financial hardship. The suit reportedly describes what it calls a pattern of inappropriate and predatory behaviour.

As of the time of reporting, Will Smith and his representatives have not issued an official response to the allegations.

The lawsuit comes amid continued legal scrutiny surrounding the Smith family.

Reports note that the case follows a separate $3 million lawsuit previously filed against Jada Pinkett Smith by a former associate, who alleged coercion and intimidation related to a nondisclosure agreement during a private event in 2021.

The claims against Will Smith remain allegations, and the case is expected to proceed through the legal system, where the facts will be examined.