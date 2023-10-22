Will Smith Breaks Silence Days After Jada Pinkett Opens Up About Their Marriage

Popular American actor, Will Smith has finally broken his silence following a recent series of interviews with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith about their separation.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Jada Pinkett had disclosed in a clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb that she and her husband have been living separately since 2016.

Speaking on his wife’s revelation at a press briefing, Will Smith said he would continue to support his wife, Jada for “the rest of my life” despite her recent interview about their marriage.

Will said his wife, Jada is “the best friend I have ever had on this planet”, stressing that he would continue to support her.

He described their marriage as a “slappy public experiment in unconditional love.”

“Our union is a slappy public experiment in unconditional love. Can you love somebody forever, no matter what? Can you love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don’t remember them?

