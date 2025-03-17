Will Nigeria Get Insurance Right With Projected Legal Reforms?

Share

Last week, the Nigerian insurance sector experienced another positive turn with the passage of the long awaited Insurance Consolidated Bill by the House of Representatives.

It was a major trajectory in the nation’s underwriting history as the bill, believed to have all it takes to transform the sector, had waited for years for legislative passage for onward transmission to the president for assent.

While the euphorial swirls, the big question remains whether the country will get insurance practice right considering the fact that so many lawful entities have been bedevilled with all forms of illegalities just as the culprits go scot free.

For instance, the six Compulsory Insurances have long capitulated to the whims and caprices of societal ills and lawlessness.

Until recently, the Third Party Motor Insurance was an all comer’s business as fake certificates and security agents’ compromise dogged the policy.

The same thing goes for other aspects of the policies like Group Life where government is the biggest culprit followed by private sector employers With so many loopholes in place, Nigeria for years has sustained an abysmally low position in the continent coming behind countries like South Africa, Egypt and others in terms of penetration.

Beyond public apathy to.insurance, which has largely been amplified by the poor economic atmosphere, unattractive products and ineffective awareness campaign, the industry has also suffered from self-inflicted degradation due to the operators not honoring agreements with regard to claims payments.

So far, not less that three companies are currently under the management of the regulator as they have been taken over due to insolvency and inability to pay mature and verified claims.

Except for the strigents rules like minimum capital requirement to qualify companies to retain their licences to keep operating, the government would need to do more in the area of enforcement for the country to boast of a well embodied insurance sector even with a new law in place.

The new wave

The House of Representatives eventually passed the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act Bill, 2025 (SB. 393) three months after the Senate dis same.

According to the House of Representatives Releases Order Paper, the Bill was presented by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, Owan Federal Constituency.

Part of the day’s Bills was the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Insurance Act, Cap. I 17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; the Marine Insurance Act, Cap. M3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; the Motor Vehicle (Third Party) Insurance Act, Cap. M22, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria, Act, Cap. N54, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; the Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation Act, Cap. N131, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2005 to Provide for a Comprehensive Legal and Regulatory Framework for Insurance Business in Nigeria and for Related Matters (SB. 393).

In December 2024, the Senate had passed the bill, marking a major move for the insurance and reinsurance companies to get new operating capital base.

This Bill, which comprises of many regulations to transform different aspects of the Nigerian Insurance Industry, followed the adoption of the report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions.

While the insurance sector has struggled through the past due to so many factors such as apathy, weak laws and, to some extent, operators approach to awareness creation, the passage of the Bill and eventual assent by the president might be the turning point in Nigeria’s underwriting business.

Elated regulator

Reacting to the development, the industry regulator, he National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) welcomed the passage Bill by the lower house. The Commission described it as a milestone achievement that marks yet another significant step towards transforming the insurance industry in Nigeria.

“The Commission is enthusiastic about the prospects of the bill receiving assent from Mr. President, which will pave the way for the implementation of its provisions.

“As the apex regulator of the insurance industry, NAICOM is committed to ensuring that the sector contributes positively to Nigeria’s financial landscape.

We believe that by the time the Insurance Reform Bill is signed into Law, it will have a profound impact on the industry, leading to improved penetration, increased public confidence, and enhanced competitiveness.

“We salute the leadership of the National Assembly for their efforts in passing the bill and look forward to its assent by Mr. President. We are confident that the Reform Bill will usher in a new era of growth and development for the insurance industry in Nigeria.

Recall that major disappointed was recorded at the twilight of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration when the bill failed to move beyond where it was before the current development.

Industry fortification

According to reports, the newly passed bill introduces several pivotal provisions aimed at fortifying Nigeria’s insurance industry. This achievement comes after years of operating with laws that have failed to keep pace with the country’s evolving economic landscape.

Unlike other sectors that have undergone multiple phases of legislative reforms to reflect current economic realities.

NAICOM earlier hinted that the Bill would unlock growth, prosperity and potential in the insurance industry. It said the passage of the Bill marked a significant milestone in the country’s efforts

to revamp the insurance industry after nearly two decades. The Commission believes that the Bill is a game changer for the Nigeria’s insurance industry, and is going to have high positive impact on the contribution of insurance sector to the country’s GDP and economy as a whole.

By consolidating existing insurance laws, the new legislation marks a new era in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nigeria’s insurance industry.

The bill provides a comprehensive framework for regulating all types of insurance businesses and ensuring a more robust and effective industry.

Optimism

Passage of the Bill marks a significant triumph for Nigeria’s insurance industry, tackling the long-standing challenge of low insurance penetration in the country.

The new legislation addresses the industry’s need for a more robust legal and regulatory framework, enabling it to compete favorably in the African insurance market and globally.

The Bill seeks to increase the minimum capital for non-life insurance companies operating in Nigeria from N3 billion to N15 billion; life, N2 billion to N10 billion and reinsurance, N10 billion to N35 billion.

The Bill was sponsored by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Adetokunbo Abiru.

The Senate had passed the bill after considering the committee’s report clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

It was passed after most lawmakers supported it when Jibrin put it to a voice vote. The bill, which passage has been commended by stakeholders seeks to regulate the insurance business in Nigeria by consolidating various existing legislations such as the Insurance Act, 2003; the Marine Insurance Act; Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance) Act; the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria Act; and the Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation Act.

Provisions

Section 15 of the bill states that; (1)A person shall not carry on insurance business in Nigeria unless the insurer has and maintains the minimum capital, in the case of (a)non-life insurance business, the higher of (i) N15,000,000,000.00 or (ii) risk-based capital determined by the commission (b) life assurance business, the higher of (i) N10,000,000,000.00 or (ii) risk-based capital determined by the Commission. ( c) reinsurance business, the higher of (i)N35,000,000,000.00 and (ii) risk-based capital determined by the Commission. While presenting the committee’s report, Abiru said the increments were necessary because of the depreciation in the value of Nigerian currency.

The lawmaker also explained that the increase was because of the Finance Act 2022, which redefined the composition of the capital, international competitiveness and AfCFTA.

He also emphasised that the provisions of the current insurance law do not resonate with current realities and cannot address contemporary challenges in the insurance industry.

“They do not resonate with the current dynamics and evolving needs of Nigeria’s insurance industry.

All these legislations have surpassed the three-decade mark and the lack of issues that can adequately address contemporary challenges and support growth and innovation in this leading industry.

“These legal obsolescence have led to some of the regulatory inefficiencies in the insurance industry, and these have also hampered the industry’s ability to successfully compete on a global level,” Abiru said.

He assured that the bill’s new provisions would benefit the insurance industry and develop the country’s economy. “Another objective is that it will ensure that the insurance sector contributes positively to the principal objectives of the financial system in order to make Nigeria Africa’s financial hub and one of the 20 largest economies in the world,” he said.

Apprehension

Despite the wide acceptance, Ondo South Senator, Jimoh Ibrahim, had expressed concerns that the increment of insurance capital would lead to the extinction of insurance companies in the country. “We only have one reinsurance company, and now increasing the capital.

As a matter of fact, 20 per cent of that will be deposited in CBN forever. This increase will lead to their death,” he argued.

The senator, who owned the Nicon Insurance Ltd and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation until they were taken over by AMCON in 2021 over an alleged debt, recommended that the current capital requirement of N2 billion for insurance companies be retained.

However, Ibrahim’s proposal was neither seconded nor supported when the deputy senate president put it to vote. Instead, the lawmakers voted to retain the committee’s recommendations.

With the passage, the bill was thereafter transmitted to the House of Representatives for concurrence. Now that the lower House has concurred with the provisions, it will now be transmitted to the president for assent.

If not, both chambers would have set up a committee to harmonise their positions before transmitting it to the president.

Key highlights

Enhanced Capital Requirements: New minimum capital requirements for insurance companies, ensuring they are adequately capitalized to underwrite risks and protect policyholders.

Risk-Based Supervision: Consolidation of the risk-based approach to supervision, enabling regulators to more effectively monitor and manage risks within the industry.

Strengthened Consumer Protection: Improved consumer protection requirements, safeguarding the interests of policyholders and promoting transparency and fairness in insurance practices.

Streamlined Regulatory Framework: An enhanced regulatory framework, providing clarity and consistency in the regulation of insurance businesses, and facilitating a more efficient and effective supervisory process.

Stakeholder’s view

Also speaking, the President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, projected that the bill would scale through the presidential assent with ease and become law this year.

Ilori added that the operators, brokers, and all other arms of the sector were working NAICOM to ensure smooth passage of the Consolidated Insurance Bill into Law as soon as possible.

Last line

Hopefully, it is anticipated that signing the bill into law by President Bola Tinubu will unlock the potential in the industry.

For a sector, whose capacity has been underutilised for years, it is believed that the eventual signing of bill into law by the president would provide the space for underwriting business to flourish in the country.

This, however, comes with a caveat only and only if the government fully enforces the entire provisions in the new law just as the underwriters are expected to gird their loins for the new dawn.

