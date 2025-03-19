Will Market Sentiment Shift After N1.8trn Loss In One Month?

Share

As the first quarter of 2025 inches to a close in barely two weeks, the Nigerian stock market has continued to reflect a delicate balance between resilience and sectoral weakness.

Impressive rally seen at the beginning of the first quarter (Q1) has gradually given way to laggards across sectors of the market, especially in insurance and oil & gas stocks, constraining the broader market growth.

Yet their losses have not deterred a recovery in industrial goods. Trading data as of Monday, March 17, 2025 reveals that the benchmark All Share Index settled at 105,799 points after an alltime high at 109,172.04 points on Thursday, February 13.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation, which measures value of traded equities, fell by over N1.8 trillion closing at N66.343 trillion last Monday, down from N 68.116 on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

This is in spite of huge infusion of capital arising from Zenith and Fidelity banks’ capital raise. However, it appears that cement and infrastructure-related stocks are positioning for sustained upside, fueled by corporate earnings strength, foreign exchange stability, and anticipated fiscal stimulus.

While cautious sessions are likely to persist, especially in lagging sectors, the potential for a Q2 rally in industrial stocks could provide a much-needed tailwind for the broader market as New Telegraph analysis reveals.

Laggards weigh on market gains

Decelerating performance of the stock market has seen +2.79 per cent year-to-date (YtD) gain as of last Monday after booking over +5 per cent gain in the first two months of this year, reflecting measured investor confidence despite prevailing macroeconomic headwinds.

The decelerating growth trajectory have been more pronounced due to the persistent drag exerted by a cluster of underperforming stocks spanning the insurance, oil & gas, and construction sectors.

Driven by stocks on the NGX Premium sector, the sectoral index has sharply declined from 10,619.75 points on February 19, 2025 to close at 10,204.71 points last Monday while the NGX Consumer Goods sector also depreciated significantly from 3,130.40 as of February 19 to close at 2,940.55 points last Monday.

The Banking sector edged slightly lower from Index points of 1,251.95 as at Feb. 19 to 1,124.87 as of last Monday demonstrating resilience. In fact, across all sectors, profit-taking triggered sell pressure dragging key sectoral indices down.

Data obtained reveals that 10 equities led the downward trend at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), with some shedding over 50 per cent of their value since the beginning of the year.

Key among these laggards are Sunu Assurances, Eunisell Interlinked, Learn Africa, Veritas Kapital, Oando, Julius Berger, MRS, Conoil, Academy Press, and Insurance, oil & gas under pressure.

Sunu Assurances

The financial performance of insurance companies in 2024 has not kept pace with their strong market rally seen the previous year.

This disconnect became evident in Sunu Assurances, in particular, leaving it among the worst-performing stock this year after stellar return last year as the best performing equity.

It has been on a sharp downturn in 2025, shedding -55 per cent so far, with the downtrend expected to continue after tumbling by over -55 per cent, closing lower at N4.63 on March 17.

This downturn starkly contrasts with its 52-week high of N11.65, underscoring investor apprehension surrounding the insurance carrier’s outlook.

It has to be noted that the stock recorded an extraordinary 877 per cent surge in 2024—from N1.10 to N10.75. Now it appears highly overvalued relative to industry peers, setting off necessary price correction.

With an earnings per share (EPS) of N0.63 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.13x, Sunu Assurances may face further sell-off as investors reassess its lofty valuation.

Listed under the Insurance Carriers Brokers subsector of the NGX financial services sector, the company has outstanding shares of 5.810 billion units.

The principal activities of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc and its subsidiaries are mainly the provision of non-life insurance, health management, assets management and hospitality services.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc’s unaudited interim financial statements as of December 31, 2024, showed its profit for the period printed at N3.665 billion, higher than N2.678 billion in 2023. Sunu’s Insurance revenue increased to N15.353 billion in 2024, from N9.868 billion in 2023.

Formerly Equity Assurance Plc, Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc emerged as a result of the merger between Equity Indemnity Insurance Limited and First Assurance Plc.

In the scheme of the merger arrangement, First Assurance Plc acquired the net assets of Equity Indemnity Insurance Limited and

subsequently changed its name to Equity Assurance Plc.

Eunisell Interlinked (-44.21%)

The engineering and power solutions provider has seen its stock depreciate by 44.21 per cent YtD, settling at N10.75 as of March 17—a far cry from its 52-week high of N19.27.

Despite this decline, the firm posted a 961 per cent increase in revenue to N974.322 million for H1 2024, while its profit soared to N267.724 million, reversing a loss of N12.963 million in H1’23.

Market observers attribute the stock’s selloff to sector-wide volatility rather than company-specific fundamentals, with investors seemingly skeptical about the sustainability of its recent financial rebound.

Learn Africa (-25.56%)

The educational publishing firm’s stock has shed 25.56 per cent YtD, trading at N3.35, close to its 52-week low of N2.67.

The company’s Q3’24 unaudited results revealed a 32 per cent decline in revenue to N3.347 billion, with profit for the period retreating to N571.122 million.

Investors have responded unfavorably to the weakened financial performance, prompting concerns over the company’s ability to navigate the evolving educational materials market.

Other Significant Decliners

Veritas Kapital (-21.01%) Oando (-19.70%) Julius Berger (-18.65%) MRS (-18.27%) Conoil (-14.46%) Academy Press (-12.67%) Aradel Holdings (-10.54%) Market analysts, noting the absence of substantial catalysts, anticipate a continuation of cautious sentiment, characterized by mixed trading sessions and selective profit-taking among investors.

Sectoral outlook

While laggards in the insurance and oil & gas sectors have weighed on market sentiment, the Industrial Goods sector emerged as a bright spot in February, posting a 10.78 per cent rally on the NGX Industrial Index.

This uptrend was primarily driven by Dangote Cement (+21.83%), Lafarge (+5.63%), and Beta Glass (+39.65%), fueled by positive earnings results and improving macroeconomic indicators.

The NGX Industrial Index rebounded from 3,267.66 points in January 2025, marking its most significant recovery since declining from its 5,637.83 peak in January 2024.

The crucial question now is whether the sector can sustain its bullish momentum into Q2’25.

Analyst’s insights

Abeeblahi Rufai, an analyst at CardinalStone, attributes February’s Industrial Index rebound to cement sector gains.

“Large-cap cement stocks rebounded strongly, led by Dangote Cement’s 21 per cent surge. With continued strength in Dangote and Lafarge, Q2 could witness further upside,” he said.

Rufai also noted that if Dangote Cement’s Q1 2025 earnings remain robust and BUA Cement sustains its 2024 momentum, the sector could see renewed buying interest.

Furthermore, speculation surrounding a potential Lafarge acquisition could serve as a catalyst, with market participants anticipating a premium takeover price.

Forex stability and improved margins

The recent stabilisation of the Naira has provided relief to industrial goods companies, particularly those reliant on imported raw materials.

“The currency’s relative stability since late Q4’24 has allowed companies to mitigate FX-related losses, improving profit margins,” noted Olatunde Amolegbe, CEO of Author Steven Asset Management Ltd.

If the Naira maintains stability into Q2, industrial stocks could benefit from improved earnings visibility, reinforcing their attractiveness to investors.

Monetary policy

A potential rate cut by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in May 2025 could act as a tailwind for equities, particularly industrial stocks. Arnold A.

Dublin-Green, Chief Investment Officer at Cordros Asset Management, projects that inflation will decline to 23.5 per cent in 2025, prompting the CBN to consider loosening monetary policy rate.

“This environment could bolster industrials, banking, and consumer goods stocks, as declining interest rates typically enhance equity appeal,” he explained.

Additionally, President Bola Tinubu’s N4.06 trillion infrastructure allocation in the 2025 Budget of Restoration could stimulate demand for cement and construction materials, reinforcing industrial stocks’ growth trajectory.

Last line

The NGX Industrial Index currently exhibits long-term bullish potential, having hit a high of 5,637.83 points in January 2024 before a year-long correction.

Technical indicators suggest that industrial stocks may be at an inflection point. Relative Strength Index (RSI) and stochastic oscillators indicate oversold conditions, implying potential for a rally.

Should macroeconomic stability persist into Q2 2025, industrial stocks could attract renewed investor interest, reinforcing market gains.

