Will Leeds Compound Reds’ Woes?

A late own goal saved Liverpool from yet another defeat at home to Sunderland in midweek, but they may find the pressure increase on them against a Leeds side in high spirits following their stunning 3-1 win over Chelsea last time out.

That victory ended the Whites’ four-game losing streak, but they have only lost two of their seven home games this season and will fancy their chances against a visiting side in disarray.

Arne Slot’s Reds began the season with a rather fortuitous seven-game winning streak, but their luck eventually ran out and they head to Elland Road having lost nine of their last 14 ties, with six defeats in nine Premier League outings in this period.

They have lost five of their last seven away games, and the doubt over the Dutchman’s future at Anfield is increasing. Backing the underdogs to get the three points appeals, but Leeds have conceded in 13 of their 15 games this season, making a shutout unlikely.

They have conceded exactly once in each of their last three victories, and a repeat of their 2-1 win at home to West Ham could be on the cards.

Lukas Nmecha stands out as a high value anytime goal scorer option after breaking into the Leeds starting line up. He has scored in three of his last four starts for the club.