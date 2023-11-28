Will Continue To Embrace Technological Innovations To Solve Local Problems – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, said his administration will continue to sustain successes recorded in the area of food security, efficient intermodal transportation system, good healthcare service delivery, and quality education, among others, by continually embracing technological innovations to provide sustainable solutions to local challenges.

Speaking at the Federal Palace Hotel, VI, Lagos, venue of the 2023 Annual Scale Up Entrepreneurship Summit, hosted by Endeavor Nigeria, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration understands its role in the emerging global ecosystem, and therefore, has embarked on policies and provision of infrastructural facilities that will deepen the innovative and tech economy.

While commending Endeavour Nigeria for its consistency in providing necessary support and platform that has given rise to major tech-based enterprises with tremendous global applause, the governor said his administration has offered grants to tech startups, as well as formulated policies and built infrastructures and prioritised investment that has allowed for the deployment of technological innovations to solve its local problem.

As contained in a statement released by the State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Sanwo-Olu said:

“Some of the initiatives we are implementing to support the tech and initiatives ecosystem include the fibre optics that we are lying to improve Internet connection, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, which has supported over 12,710 Micro, small,l and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to access over N8.4 billion loan.

“We are also boosting agricultural productivity through the Agri-preneurship (L.A.P) intervention aimed at exposing young entrepreneurs to the potential in the agriculture value chain through training using modern technology-enabled agricultural techniques and practices for job and wealth creation.

He also noted, the emergence of innovative enterprises like Flutter Wave, Moneypoint, Daystar Power, Piggy Vest, and Paga, who have all achieved incredible global visibility as a result of the deployment of innovation and technology to provide solutions to challenges beyond the shores of Nigeria points to the appropriateness of all the policies and programs his government has been implementing to provide the enabling environment that encourages and supports the growth and development of entrepreneurship.”

Adding that as a government, we are excited by these incredible achievements, because it has further validated the status of Lagos as Africa’s hub for startups driven by innovation and technology.

He also states that the impact of Endeavour Nigeria is felt through the many jobs and economic opportunities provided by high net-worth innovative and financial solution enterprises inspired through the annual summit.

While noting that the organisation’s unwavering commitment since 2018 to usher in a new era of growth and economic development driven by high-impact entrepreneurship in Nigeria through the annual summit and other support systems is highly commendable, the governor also expressed delight that the state can have “a great partner in Endeavor Nigeria with whom we can synergize to provide the necessary support for our budding entrepreneurs.”