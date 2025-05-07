Will An African Emerge The Next Pope?

Share

Today, being 7th May 2025, about 135 cardinal electors, known as ‘Princes of the Church’, are expected to converge on the Vatican city, Rome, precisely at the Sistine Chapel, to elect a new Pope.

Among the leading contenders are reportedly: Cardinals Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pietro Parolin of Italy, Luis Antonio Tagle of Philippines, Matteo Zuppi of Italy, Peter Erdo of Hungary, Jean-Marc Aveline of France, Mario Grech of Malta, and Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg.

The global community has once again been faced with yet another moment of electing a new Roman Catholic Pontiff, as Pope Francis peacefully takes a bow. While the world, in its entirety, mourns the peaceful and glorious exit of Pope Francis, who was of Argentina extraction, many are equally in sober mood as regards who becomes his successor.

This signifies that the Catholic faithful across the globe are presently faced with mixed feelings. It’s noteworthy that a Nigerian, in the person of Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke, is the only cleric among the four living cardinals of Nigeria extraction, eligible to cast a vote in the forthcoming Papal Conclave in Rome targeted to elect a new Pope for the universal Roman Catholic Church.

This means, he can also be elected, or has the chances of emerging the next pontiff. But unfortunately for Nigerians, he is not among the speculated contenders. Under the current canon law, only cardinals under the age of 80 are permitted to vote in a papal election, hence making Cardinal Okpaleke – who is currently 62 years old – qualified to participate in the yet epochal ritual.

As a matter of fact, he is Nigeria’s sole elector among the country’s cardinals. Let’s delve into the memory lane. In 1987, prior to the emergence of Pope JohnPaul II, Cardinal Dominic Ignatius Ekandem (born 1917), now of the blessed memory, was the only cardinal elector of Nigeria extraction. He was then 70 years old. Subsequently, before the appointment of Pope Benedict XVI in 2005, Cardinals Francis Arinze (born 1932) and Anthony Olubunmi Okogie (born 1936) were both eligible Nigerian cardinal electors. They were 73 and 69 years old, respectively.

As the 135 Princes of the Church, though we have been reliably informed that two are likely to miss the meeting owing to ill-health, graciously gather today towards electing a new pontiff to lead the Holy See, all eyes are apparently on Rome

Then, in 2013, towards the election of Pope Francis, Cardinals Anthony Olubunmi Okogie and John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan (born 1944) were both qualified cardinal electors among the then three living cardinals of Nigerian extraction.

They were respectively 77 and 69-year-old clerics. Now, in 2025, Cardinal Okpaleke (born 1963), who precisely hails from Amesi, Aguata LGA in Anambra State, is among the 135 ‘Princes of the Church’ (cardinal electors) worldwide who are set to cast their votes in the awaited conclave, which takes place on May 7, 2025 in Vatican city, Rome.

He was created a cardinal by Pope Francis on August 27, 2022, and holds the title of Cardinal-Priest of Ss. Martiri dell’Uganda a Poggio Ameno, and currently serves as the Bishop of Ekwulobia in Anambra State, Nigeria.

Many of us may have forgotten about the history of Cardinal Okpaleke in respect of his ongoing successful missionary journey. Let’s digress a bit. Cardinal Peter Okpaleke was appointed as the Bishop of the Mater Ecclesiae Cathedral of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara in Mbaise on December 7, 2012, by Pope Benedict XVI. Amidst controversies that surrounded his appointment, he was eventually consecrated as a bishop under the reign of Pope Francis on May 21, 2013 amid tight security, at the Seat of Wisdom Seminary, Ulakwo in Owerri North LGA, which is situated outside the Ahiara Diocese, with Archbishop Anthony J.V. Obinna serving as the principal consecrator.

It was reportedly first in history, seeing a prospective bishop being consecrated at a locality situated outside the diocese he was meant to oversee. However, due to the opposition that ensued ab initio from some members of the clergy and laity in the Ahiara Diocese, Bishop Okpaleke was afterwards unable to take canonical possession of the diocese.

This led to his resignation, which was later accepted by Pope Francis on February 19, 2018. Subsequently, on March 5, 2020, Pope Francis established the Diocese of Ekwulobia and appointed Bishop Okpaleke as its first bishop.

He was installed in this position on April 29, 2020, prior to his creation (appointment) as a cardinal in 2022. The intriguing politics and melodrama that played out in Ahiara Diocese during the period in review isn’t something to be forgotten in a hurry, even if one is suffering from amnesia.

The Papacy under the watch of Pope Benedict XVI had upon the demise of Bishop Victor Chikwe, the pioneer bishop of Mater Ecclesiae Cathedral, approved Rev. Okpalaeke to serve as the bishop of the diocese. But his appointment was outrightly rejected by virtually every Catholic faithful in the Ahiara Diocese, saying the priest lacked the needed qualities to super-head the diocese. One of their reasons was that Rev. Okpalaeke does not hail from the ‘Mbaise nation’.

According to them, it was a grievous blunder for the Pope not to find anyone among over 700 Catholic priests of Mbaise origin worthy to serve as the bishop of the Ahiara Diocese. They equally lamented that the cleric could not speak a dialect relevant to the members of the diocese, hence should not be consecrated to lead them.

It was mind-boggling and indeed ridiculous to realize that the religious extremism, which could best be described as amusing and irrational, wasn’t only ignited and fueled by the laity council in the diocese but rather has the full support of most of the Catholic priests from the area who were expected to be more informed regarding the Church norms and doctrines.

The rest is history, please. Nigerians who have loved to see Cardinal Okpaleke among the leading contenders in the Papal Conclave that commences today towards creating an avenue for someone of Nigeria extraction to emerge the next Pope.

But as the expectations of the people aren't observed, every Nigerian look up to the only African who is currently making waves.

