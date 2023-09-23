Wilfred Ndidi Embraces New Role At Leicester City

Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed excitement as an offensive midfielder in Leicester City instead of his known role as front of the back four or back three.

Ndidi who has proven his adaptability and value to the team under the guidance of coach Enzo Maresca said Leicester City deployed him as an offensive midfielder instead of as a defensive midfielder after a fruitful meeting with the club’s manager.

Coach Maresca has successfully revived the football career of Ndidi, who has been struggling in the defensive midfield role at the club in the last two seasons.

After transitioning from a defensive midfielder to a more offensive number eight position for the Championship side, the game of the Nigeria international has greatly improved.

Wilfred Ndidi showed a noticeable increase in comfort after shifting to the offensive position of the team.

So far, in the 2023-2024 season in the second tier of English football, Ndidi has outperformed his previous best season for the team in front of goal after nine games, scoring three goals and dishing out one assist. He is now the second-leading scorer for Leicester City.

In an interview with BBC Radio Leicester’s When You’re Smiling Podcast, Ndidi said, “It’s been good, it’s the other side of my game.

“As a child growing up, I’ve always been a central defender, and then turning into a number six and now enjoying the number eight position.

“It’s just the way I am, having an open mind to play any position I can possibly play on the pitch. Just trying to enjoy football, be myself, and enjoy football.”