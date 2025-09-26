Wildlife Preservation: Nigeria Should Learn From Vantara’s Triumph –Expert

An environmental expert, Victoria Adosonla, has urged the Federal Government to learn from Vantara Wildlife Preservation Centre in protecting wildlife in the country.

Adosonla in a message made available to New Telegraph said Vantara is not just a shelter—it is a lifeline that has provided refuge to more than 25,000 animals from over 2,000 species, including elephants, lions, rhinos, and countless birds rescued from trafficking, circuses, and abusive captivity.

She said its advanced veterinary hospital, equipped with technologies such as MRI and CT scanning for animals, has set new standards in global conservation. She said: “For Nigerian readers, Vantara’s journey resonates powerfully. Just as Nigeria battles poaching in Yankari Game Reserve, bushmeat trade in Okomu National Park, and the survival of the Cross River gorilla, India has grappled with elephant trafficking, illegal ivory trade, and shrinking habitats.

“Vantara has even collaborated in animal rescues from some African countries. “Consider the parallels: Asiatic lions rescued from poor zoos in India now roam in habitats modelled after the Gir Forest, much like Nigeria’s efforts to protect lions in Kainji Lake National Park.

“Langur monkeys once paraded on Indian streets now swing freely in eco-enclosures— just as Nigerian sanctuaries work to rehabilitate chimpanzees and gorillas. “Despite its achievements, Vantara faced criticism from some misinformed activists who branded it a “private zoo” or “vanity project.”

Campaigns alleged illegal animal imports and poor welfare standards. “Matters escalated in August 2025, when two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed in the Supreme Court of India, accusing Vantara of violating wildlife laws. “On 15 September 2025, India’s highest court delivered its verdict: Vantara was fully exonerated.

“The ruling, based on an exhaustive probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by former Supreme Court Justice J. Chelameswar, found no violations of India’s Wildlife Protection Act, Customs laws, or CITES regulations.

“The SIT praised Vantara’s animal care as above international benchmarks, citing low mortality rates, enriched habitats, and valid permits for acquisitions—including lions rescued from South Africa through multi-agency approvals. Financial allegations were dismissed as baseless.”