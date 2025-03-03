Wildlife Day: Ondo Partners L’Extinction Artists Against Bushmeat Hunting

Share

The Ondo State Government has joined efforts with the L’Extinction thorn carving makers, Olulaja Akeredolu and Olapeju Foundation, to hold a “No To Extinction” art exhibition highlighting the reality of the illegal killing of wildlife and bushmeat trading.

The event featured an art fair for hunters, market women, and youths at Osse River Park in Idoani, where a myriad of L’Extinction artworks of critically endangered wildlife and informative art paintings were displayed to illustrate the detrimental effects of the illegal killing of wildlife on the environment.

The Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Olumide Kinga, in his keynote address, said that United Nations World Wildlife Day is celebrated annually on the 3rd of March to celebrate wild animals and create awareness of their extinction.

He stated that the day also commemorated the day of signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in 1973.

According to him, “Every year, we must recognize the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people and the planet and sensitize people on the illegal killing of wildlife for consumption as bush meat.

“The Ministry has been collaborating with L’Extinction thorn carving art creators to express reverence for nature because art is not limited to celebrating talent; it also plays a fundamental role in raising awareness for nature causes and prompting significant action ” he explained.

Kinga stated further that the Ministry, through NGOs and community leaders, would foster more open communication with hunting communities to address concerns and build a sense of shared responsibility for conservation.

His words, “The Ministry will continue to synergise with the head of Ondo hunting communities, especially in Idanre where the killing of an elephant occurred in 2018 that was described as a self-defense.”

He reiterated that cruelty to animals is a crime, and we can not take laws into our hands.

In her speech, Bolajoko Taiwo Ayeni, one of the creators of L’Extinction artwork, stated that nature has always served as a source of inspiration for artists, and the representation of wildlife with thorn carving provides a unique window of miniature pieces into the natural world.

According to her, “Arts possesses truly invaluable powers for the transformation and protection of wildlife around the world.”

While teaching the youths and hunters how to use thorns to carve the giraffe postures in “The Last Of Us” film, artist Olulaja Akeredolu took a thorn and used a pen knife to meticulously carve intricate designs of giraffe directly onto the thorn’s surface, he said thorn carving can be used to promote economic incentives and offer hunters and youths alternative income sources to reduce reliance on bush meat sales for income.

He said the proceeds of money realized from the sales of L’Extinction thorn carving of wildlife will be used to empower hunters to minimize the killing of wildlife and bush meat sales.

Olayemi Olapeju, an artist and Ondo State Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment, in her goodwill message, spoke about the theme of the 2025 World Wildlife Day, “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,” and she read the United Nations Secretary-General’s message for the day.

She also talked about the benefits that conservation provides to people and reminds everyone of the urgent need to accelerate efforts to fight against the illegal killing of wildlife and bush meat trading, which is the human-induced reduction of species.

“The elephants in Nigeria are critically endangered and may go into complete extinction in a few years if we don’t put an end to illegal killing and trading of wildlife,” she lamented.

