Wildfires Intensify In Greece As Temperatures Soar

Large swathes of southern Europe continue to swel- ter in record heat as wildfires rage across the continent.

Temperatures hit a high of 46.3C in Sicily on Tuesday, and crews battled fires in Greece and the Swiss Alps. Most of Italy’s major cities are on red alert, meaning the extreme heat carries a health risk to every- body not just vulnerable groups.

Across the world, millions of people are being impacted by extreme weather; from soaring temperatures in the US and China, to heavy rainfall in East Asia, reports the BBC.