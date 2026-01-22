Wildfire Smoke In Pregnancy May Raise Autism Risk –Study

Women who breathe wildfire smoke during pregnancy, especially in late stages, may put their offspring at greater risk of autism. These are the findings of a new study of California births published January 20 in the journal ‘Environmental Science & Technology’.

Researchers found that exposure during the third trimester, when the fetus’ brain grows rapidly, was linked to a higher chance of an autism diagnosis in childhood.

The study looked at health records from more than 200,000 births between 2006 and 2014 in Southern California, a region with both frequent wildfires and higher autism diagnosis rates.

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition affecting social communication, interaction, and behaviour, characterised by diverse strengths and challenges, ranging from difficulties with social cues and repetitive actions (like hand-flapping) to intense focused interests and sensory sensitivities, with the “spectrum” meaning its presentation varies widely.