Wildfire: Omotola Breaks Silence About Her Travel To Nigeria

Renowned Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has addressed the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, California, United States (US), expressing her solidarity with those affected while debunking rumours surrounding her recent travels.

In a statement shared on her social media platforms, Omotola thanked fans and supporters for their outpouring of concern and support amid the deadly incident in California.

She, however, clarified the reports claiming she left the United States of America (USA) due to the wildfires, saying they are false.

“To set the record straight: My family and I are safe. I have been in Nigeria since December 2024 and remain here presently,” she revealed.

Omotola shared her emotional connection to Los Angeles, describing it as more than just a city but a home and a community where “countless dreams continue to fly.”

She expressed deep empathy for the victims of the ongoing disaster and praised the first responders working tirelessly to protect lives and properties.

Omotola also called for unity and support during this challenging time, emphasizing the interconnectedness of humanity.

“This moment is a reminder of how interconnected we all are, regardless of where we stand in the world.

“I invite you all to join me in praying for Los Angeles and supporting organizations making a difference,” she wrote.

