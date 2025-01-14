Wildfire: Kamala Expresses Sympathy For Los Angeles Victims

Share

The Vice President of the United States and Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris has extended her sympathy to communities in Los Angeles and Southern California devastated by the recent wildfires.

Sympathising with the families of victims and survivors, Harris highlighted the Administration’s ongoing efforts to support those affected by the disaster, which has claimed lives and caused significant destruction over the past week.

Taking to her social media page, she wrote, “Over the last seven days, communities in Southern California have experienced horrific loss due to wildfires.

“President Biden and I have remained in close contact with federal, state, and local officials, and our Administration will continue to provide resources to support response efforts and help impacted communities.”

The Vice President also issued a precautionary message to Californians, urging them to remain vigilant as wind conditions are expected to intensify.

READ ALSO:

“To my fellow Californians: As the winds increase again, please follow guidance from local officials and stay safe,” she added.

The wildfires, fueled by dry weather and strong winds, have ravaged parts of Southern California, leaving homes destroyed and forcing evacuations.

First responders and emergency management teams continue to battle the blazes, while state and federal agencies coordinate relief and recovery efforts.

Harris, a California native, expressed deep concern for the victims and reiterated the federal government’s commitment to providing resources and aid.

The Biden Administration has already mobilized disaster relief teams, allocated emergency funds, and activated federal agencies to assist with firefighting efforts and community recovery.

Share

Please follow and like us: