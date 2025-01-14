Share

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of 24 lives in the devastating wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles and Southern California.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the President extended his condolences to the victims’ families and pledged unwavering federal support for firefighting efforts and survivour assistance.

He said, “Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost in the wildfires across Los Angeles. Jill and I pray for them and their loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the unprecedented ongoing wildfires across Southern California,” Biden said.

The President emphasized his administration’s commitment to combating the fires, noting that hundreds of federal personnel, specialized aerial units, and ground support have been deployed to assist California’s emergency response teams.

Biden assured Americans that he is receiving frequent updates and has directed federal agencies to respond promptly to any additional requests for resources.

“My Administration remains laser-focused on helping survivors, and we will continue to use every tool available to support the urgent firefight as the winds are projected to increase,” he added.

The wildfires, described as some of the worst in California’s history, have destroyed vast swathes of land, displaced thousands, and created hazardous conditions due to high winds and dry weather.

Biden also took a moment to commend the courage and dedication of firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to contain the blazes and save lives.

“To the brave firefighters and first responders working day and night to suppress these fires and save lives: our nation is grateful.

“You represent the best of America, and we are in your debt,” he said.

As communities in Los Angeles and across Southern California face ongoing challenges, the Biden Administration has reaffirmed its commitment to providing federal resources and support to those affected by the wildfires.

