Wild Africa, World Parrot Trust Call For Stronger Parrots’ Protection

As the world marked World Parrot Day, May 31, conservation organisations, Wild Africa and the World Parrot Trust, have called for stronger protection of parrots in Nigeria, especially amid efforts to contain illegal trade of different parrot species, which threatens their existence.

Parrots, especially the African grey parrot that was once common in Nigeria’s forests, are quickly disappearing due to decades of trapping and trafficking. Despite being protected by both national and international laws, weak enforcement and the exotic pet trade continue to drive illegal activities.

Over 1.2 million wild-caught grey parrots entered international trade in four decades, but since 40-60 per cent die during capture and transport, it is estimated that the total number could be as high as three million.

In recent months, Nigeria has recorded positive developments in its fight against the illegal trade of parrots. In March 2025, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted over 300 parrot heads, drawing national and international attention to the brutality of the trade.

In early May, officials from the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the National Park Service (NPS) arrested three suspected wildlife traffickers in Abuja, who were found with live African grey parrots as well as other species.

Meanwhile, in April, Nigeria Special Wildlife Officers (NSWO) seized 12 live Grey parrots that were being transported via bus between Kaduna and Lagos. The rescued parrots are being rehabilitated at Pandrillus Nigeria Drill Ranch.

The West Africa spokesperson of Wild Africa, Dr. Mark Ofua, said: “Parrots are keystone species, intelligent, social, and ecologically crucial. Their decline reflects the health of entire ecosystems. Parrots are more than just brilliant colors and clever mimicry—they are vital ambassadors of our planet’s wild places.

“On World Parrot Day, let’s honor their intelligence and resilience by protecting the forests they call home and the freedom they deserve. May we listen, love, and never let their voices fade into silence. World Parrot Day reminds us of parrots’ crucial role in ecosystems and the need to protect their habitats.

“Originating from various regions across the globe, parrots play a vital role in maintaining healthy forest ecosystems by dispersing seeds and helping forests regenerate. Their loss has significant environmental and cultural consequences, particularly for communities that have coexisted with these birds for generations.”

The World Parrot Trust, which delivers programmes to protect Grey parrots across Nigeria, highlighted the urgent need for greater public awareness and sustained efforts to disrupt trafficking networks, protect habitats, and work with local communities.

Nigeria Country Coordinator, World Parrot Trust, Ifeanyi Ezenwa, said: “Our research shows that Grey parrots in Nigeria are in serious trouble. It’s enormously encouraging to see the intensified efforts by NESREA, NCS, and NPS to stop illegal trade and protect the remaining populations of parrots in the wild. However, sadly, many people are still unaware of how the exploitation of parrots is destroying our natural heritage.”

Wild Africa and the World Parrot Trust are calling for the quick passage of the bill to support ongoing law enforcement efforts. In addition, more public education is needed to reduce the demand for parrots as pets. Both Wild Africa and World Parrot Trust continue to advocate for stronger conservation policies and initiatives that safeguard Nigeria’s parrots using a combination of radio, TV, billboards, and newspaper publications.

